Boucle du Ferratai La Guillermie Allier

Boucle du Ferratai

Boucle du Ferratai 03250 La Guillermie Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Cette boucle au départ de Ferrières-sur-Sichon, Lavoine ou La Guillermie vous plonge dans la vallée du Sichon mais vous emmène aussi sur les hauteurs du Rocher Saint-Vincent, l’un des sites les plus remarquables de la Montagne Bourbonnaise.

https://vichymonamour.fr/ +33 4 70 59 37 89

English : Boucle du Ferratai

Departing from Ferrières-sur-Sichon, Lavoine or La Guillermie, this loop takes you into the Sichon valley, but also to the heights of Rocher Saint-Vincent, one of the most remarkable sites in the Montagne Bourbonnaise.

Deutsch : Boucle du Ferratai

Dieser Rundweg ab Ferrières-sur-Sichon, Lavoine oder La Guillermie führt Sie durch das Sichon-Tal, aber auch zu den Höhen des Rocher Saint-Vincent, einem der bemerkenswertesten Orte in den Montagne Bourbonnaise.

Italiano :

Partendo da Ferrières-sur-Sichon, Lavoine o La Guillermie, questo anello vi porterà attraverso la valle del Sichon e fino al Rocher Saint-Vincent, uno dei siti più notevoli della Montagne Bourbonnaise.

Español : Boucle du Ferratai

Saliendo de Ferrières-sur-Sichon, Lavoine o La Guillermie, este bucle le llevará por el valle de Sichon hasta el Rocher Saint-Vincent, uno de los lugares más notables de la Montagne Bourbonnaise.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-02-11 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme