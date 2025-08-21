Le bois du Four PR n°2 La Guillermie Allier

Le bois du Four PR n°2

Le bois du Four PR n°2 Place de l’Église 03250 La Guillermie Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

La Guillermie, village de tradition coutelière, possède un cadre naturel remarquable qui lui permet de proposer de magnifiques randonnées.

http://www.vichymonamour.fr/ +33 4 70 59 38 40

English : Le bois du Four PR n°2

La Guillermie, a village with a long tradition of cutlery-making, boasts a remarkable natural setting, making it an ideal location for magnificent walks.

Deutsch : Le bois du Four PR n°2

La Guillermie, ein Dorf mit einer langen Tradition in der Messerherstellung, verfügt über eine bemerkenswerte natürliche Umgebung, die es ermöglicht, herrliche Wanderungen anzubieten.

Italiano :

La Guillermie, un villaggio con una lunga tradizione nella produzione di posate, vanta un notevole ambiente naturale, che lo rende ideale per una serie di magnifiche passeggiate.

Español : Le bois du Four PR n°2

La Guillermie, pueblo de larga tradición cuchillera, goza de un entorno natural excepcional, ideal para realizar magníficos paseos.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-25 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme