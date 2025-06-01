Circuit Bourian Saint-Germain-du-Bel-Air Lot

Circuit Bourian Saint-Germain-du-Bel-Air Lot vendredi 1 août 2025.

Circuit Bourian

Circuit Bourian 46310 Saint-Germain-du-Bel-Air Lot Occitanie

Durée : Distance : 35.5

Ce circuit, le plus long de la sélection départementale présente un relief important. Une descente très technique vous conduira jusqu’à Concorès, où vous trouverez tous les services pour préparer votre piquenique. C’est un circuit à faire sur une journée comportant une grande variété de paysage.

English : Circuit Bourian

This circuit, the longest of the departmental selection, has a significant relief. A very technical descent will lead you to Concorès, where you will find all the services to prepare your picnic. This is a circuit to be done on a day with a great variety of landscapes.

Deutsch :

Diese Strecke, die längste der Departementsauswahl, weist ein starkes Relief auf. Eine sehr technische Abfahrt führt Sie bis nach Concorès, wo Sie alle Einrichtungen finden, um Ihr Picknick vorzubereiten. Es handelt sich um eine Tagestour mit einer großen landschaftlichen Vielfalt.

Italiano :

Questo circuito, il più lungo della selezione dipartimentale, ha un rilievo significativo. Una discesa molto tecnica vi condurrà a Concorès, dove troverete tutti i servizi per preparare il vostro picnic. È un circuito da fare in un giorno con una grande varietà di paesaggi.

Español :

Este circuito, el más largo de la selección departamental, tiene un relieve importante. Un descenso muy técnico le llevará a Concorès, donde encontrará todos los servicios para preparar su picnic. Es un circuito para hacer en un día con una gran variedad de paisajes.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-17 par Lot Tourisme (ADT du Lot)