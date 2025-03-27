Circuit coteaux de St Laurent Épinal Vosges

Circuit coteaux de St Laurent Épinal Vosges vendredi 1 août 2025.

Circuit coteaux de St Laurent Adultes A pieds Facile

Itinéraire de promenade et de randonnée, PR Circuit coteaux de St Laurent 1 Rue de la Dévallée 88000 Épinal Vosges Grand Est

Durée : 150 Distance : 6700.0 Tarif :

Merci au club vosgien pour la réalisation de cette randonnée et du travail fait par ses équipes tout au long de l’année pour baliser et entretenir ces chemins.

Depuis le parking, prendre la rue de la Devallée balisée (disque plein couleur vert) et (triangle plein couleur rouge) qui monte en direction du canal d’alimentation du lac de Bouzey.

Prendre à droite le sentier rive droite qui longe le canal. Traverser le pont, prendre à droite le chemin des Murgères, monter vers la forêt sur 150 m, puis prendre à gauche le sentier balisé uniquement (triangle plein couleur rouge) intitulé « circuit des coteaux de Saint-Laurent ».

Reposez-vous au dessus de la montée et prenez le temps d’apprécier la beauté naturelle de cette forêt mélangée d’essences feuillues et résineuses. Vous continuez sur un sentier en balcon avec points de vue sur la vallée de l’Etranglieux et l’ancien village du Vieux Saint-Laurent.

Le sentier balisé uniquement (triangle plein couleur rouge) longe momentanément une route forestière puis part à gauche pour la rejoindre 600 m plus loin au lieu dit les Murgères. Descendre la route sur 20 m, puis prendre à gauche le parcours désormais balisé (disque plein couleur vert). Un peu plus loin, vous débouchez sur une prairie à l’extrémité de laquelle vous tournez à droite pour rentrer à nouveau en forêt. Vous traversez une petite route goudronnée et longez un parc clôturé. Le chemin de terre balisé (disque plein couleur vert) vous conduira quasiment tout droit à l’étang du Bult. Vous êtes ici au milieu du parcours. A l’entrée de l’étang prendre à droite le sentier indiqué Bertraménil, Riéfaing, Humbertois, Bouffrot. En longeant l’étang, le sentier pénètre dans une magnifique hêtraie pour arriver, après avoir traversé une forêt clairièrée, à l’étang du Riéfaing. En bas de la pente, suivre à gauche le balisage (disque plein couleur vert) qui longe l’étang en le dominant légèrement.

Juste après celui-ci, vous débouchez sur un chemin empierré qui vous mènera à la ferme d’Humbertois en face de laquelle vous prenez à droite la petite route goudronnée. Suivez-la sur 200 m et prenez à gauche la route forestière de Bouffrot en forêt communale d’Épinal. Suivre tout droit le balisage (disque plein couleur vert) en direction de Bouffrot et de Bertraménil. Vous arrivez au pied d’une ancienne carrière que vous contournez en montant sur la gauche. Arrivé en haut, suivre tout droit la piste de crête qui vous amène sur le site des roches de Bouffrot.

Vous arrivez un peu plus bas sur un chemin forestier que vous traversez pour longer à droite le canal d’alimentation de l’étang de Bouzey en suivant le balisage (disque plein couleur vert). Après être passé sur un pont, prendre à droite pour franchir un syphon portant escaliers. Vous longez à nouveau le canal sur la gauche. 40 m plus loin, arrêtez-vous pour observer à droite dans la butte un rocher remarquable appelé la Salière du Loup. En suivant le canal, vous retrouvez 700 m plus loin la route goudronnée prise au départ qui en descendant vous ramènera au parking.

Balisage: disque vert

Facile

https://www.tourisme-epinal.com/sejourner/nos-circuits/cicrcuit-coteaux-de-st-laurent-501944 +33 3 29 82 53 32

English :

Thank you to the Vosges club for the realization of this hike and the work done by its teams throughout the year to mark out and maintain these paths.

From the car park, take the rue de la Devallée, signposted (green disc) and (red triangle), which climbs towards the Lac de Bouzey supply canal.

Take the path on the right bank which runs along the canal. Cross the bridge, turn right onto chemin des Murgères, go up towards the forest for 150 m, then turn left onto the path marked only (red triangle) called « circuit des coteaux de Saint-Laurent »

Rest above the rise and take the time to appreciate the natural beauty of this forest mixed of leafy and coniferous species. You continue on a balcony path with views over the valley of the Etranglieux and the old village of Old Saint-Laurent.

The marked path only (red triangle) goes along a forest road for a while and then goes left to join it 600 m further on at the place called Les Murgères. Go down the road for 20 m, then turn left on the now signposted route (green disc). A little further on, you come to a meadow at the end of which you turn right to enter the forest again. You cross a small asphalt road and drive along a fenced park. The marked out dirt track (green disc) will lead you almost straight to the pond of Bult. You are here in the middle of the route. At the entrance of the pond, turn right on the path indicated Bertraménil, Riéfaing, Humbertois, Bouffrot. Following the pond, the path enters a magnificent beech wood and after crossing a clear forest, you will arrive at the pond of Riéfaing. At the bottom of the slope, follow on the left the beaconing (full green disc) which runs along the pond, slightly dominating it

Just after this one, you will come to a stony path that will lead you to the Humbertois farm, in front of which you take the small asphalt road on the right. Follow it for 200 m and turn left onto the forest road of Bouffrot in the communal forest of Epinal. Follow the signposts (full green disc) straight ahead in the direction of Bouffrot and Bertraménil. You arrive at the foot of an old quarry which you bypass by going up on the left. When you get to the top, follow straight ahead the ridge track which brings you to the site of the rocks of Bouffrot

You arrive a little further down on a forest road that you cross to go along on the right the channel of feeding of the pond of Bouzey by following the beaconing (disc full color green). After passing over a bridge, turn right to cross a syphon carrying stairs. You go along the canal again on the left. 40 m further on, stop to observe on the right in the mound a remarkable rock called the Salière du Loup. Following the canal, you will find 700 m further on the asphalt road taken at the start, which will take you back to the car park on the way down

Beaconing: green disc

Deutsch :

Vielen Dank an den Club Vosgien für die Durchführung dieser Wanderung und die Arbeit, die seine Teams das ganze Jahr über leisten, um diese Wege zu markieren und instand zu halten.

Vom Parkplatz aus nehmen Sie die markierte Rue de la Devallée (grüne Scheibe) und (rotes Dreieck), die in Richtung des Versorgungskanals des Sees von Bouzey ansteigt.

Nehmen Sie rechts den Pfad am rechten Ufer, der am Kanal entlangführt. Überqueren Sie die Brücke, nehmen Sie rechts den Chemin des Murgères, steigen Sie 150 m in Richtung Wald auf und nehmen Sie dann links den nur mit (volles Dreieck, rote Farbe) markierten Pfad mit dem Titel « Circuit des coteaux de Saint-Laurent »

Ruhen Sie sich oberhalb des Anstiegs aus und nehmen Sie sich die Zeit, die natürliche Schönheit dieses Mischwaldes aus Laub- und Nadelbäumen zu genießen. Sie gehen weiter auf einem Balkonweg mit Aussichtspunkten auf das Tal von Etranglieux und das alte Dorf Vieux Saint-Laurent.

Der nur mit einem roten Dreieck markierte Weg führt kurzzeitig an einer Forststraße entlang, biegt dann nach links ab und erreicht sie nach 600 m an der Stelle, die Les Murgères heißt. Gehen Sie 20 m auf der Straße bergab und biegen Sie dann links auf den nun markierten Weg ab (grüne Scheibe). Ein Stück weiter kommen Sie auf eine Wiese, an deren Ende Sie rechts abbiegen, um wieder in den Wald zu gelangen. Sie überqueren eine kleine asphaltierte Straße und gehen an einem eingezäunten Park vorbei. Der markierte Feldweg (grüne Scheibe) führt Sie fast geradeaus zum Teich von Bult. Sie befinden sich hier in der Mitte des Weges. Am Eingang des Teichs biegen Sie rechts auf den ausgeschilderten Weg Bertraménil, Riéfaing, Humbertois, Bouffrot ab. Entlang des Teichs führt der Weg in einen herrlichen Buchenwald hinein und erreicht nach Durchquerung eines lichten Waldes den Teich von Riéfaing. Am unteren Ende des Hangs folgen Sie links der Markierung (grüne Scheibe), die am Teich entlang führt und ihn leicht überragt

Kurz hinter dem Teich stoßen Sie auf einen Schotterweg, der Sie zum Bauernhof Humbertois führt, vor dem Sie rechts auf die kleine asphaltierte Straße abbiegen. Folgen Sie ihr 200 m und biegen Sie dann links auf die Forststraße von Bouffrot im Gemeindewald von Épinal ab. Folgen Sie geradeaus der Markierung (grüne Vollfarbscheibe) in Richtung Bouffrot und Bertraménil. Sie kommen an den Fuß eines alten Steinbruchs, den Sie links bergauf umrunden. Oben angekommen, folgen Sie geradeaus dem Kammweg, der Sie zu den Felsen von Bouffrot führt

Etwas weiter unten stoßen Sie auf einen Waldweg, den Sie überqueren, um rechts am Versorgungskanal des Teichs von Bouzey entlangzugehen, indem Sie der Markierung folgen (grüne Scheibe). Nachdem Sie eine Brücke überquert haben, biegen Sie rechts ab, um einen treppentragenden Syphon zu überqueren. Sie gehen wieder links am Kanal entlang. 40 m weiter halten Sie an, um rechts auf der Anhöhe einen bemerkenswerten Felsen zu betrachten, der Salière du Loup genannt wird. Wenn Sie dem Kanal folgen, treffen Sie nach 700 m wieder auf die asphaltierte Straße, die Sie am Anfang genommen haben und die Sie bergab zurück zum Parkplatz führt

Markierung: grüne Scheibe

Italiano :

Si ringrazia il Club dei Vosgi per la realizzazione di questa escursione e per il lavoro svolto dalle sue squadre durante tutto l’anno per tracciare e mantenere questi sentieri.

Dal parcheggio si prende la strada segnalata rue de la Devallée (disco verde pieno) e (triangolo rosso pieno) che sale verso il canale di alimentazione del lago Bouzey.

Svoltate a destra sul sentiero della riva destra che costeggia il canale. Attraversare il ponte, svoltare a destra sul Chemin des Murgères, salire verso il bosco per 150 m, quindi svoltare a sinistra sul sentiero contrassegnato solo (triangolo rosso pieno) intitolato « circuit des coteaux de Saint-Laurent »

Riposatevi sopra la salita e prendetevi il tempo per apprezzare la bellezza naturale di questa foresta mista di specie decidue e resinose. Si prosegue su un sentiero balcone con vista sulla valle dell’Etranglieux e sull’antico villaggio di Vieux Saint-Laurent.

Il sentiero è solo segnalato (triangolo rosso) e costeggia per un po’ una strada forestale, poi gira a sinistra per ricongiungersi 600 m più avanti alla località Les Murgères. Scendere lungo la strada per 20 m, quindi svoltare a sinistra sul sentiero ora segnalato (disco solido verde). Poco più avanti si arriva a un prato alla fine del quale si gira a destra per entrare nuovamente nel bosco. Si attraversa una piccola strada asfaltata e si costeggia un parco recintato. Il sentiero sterrato segnalato (disco solido verde) vi condurrà quasi direttamente al laghetto di Bult. Ora vi trovate al centro del percorso. All’ingresso dello stagno si gira a destra sul sentiero con le indicazioni Bertraménil, Riéfaing, Humbertois, Bouffrot. Accanto allo stagno, il sentiero si addentra in una magnifica faggeta per arrivare, dopo aver attraversato una radura, allo stagno di Riéfaing. In fondo al pendio, seguire a sinistra la segnaletica (disco solido verde) che costeggia il laghetto, dominandolo leggermente

Subito dopo lo stagno, si incontra un sentiero di ghiaia che conduce alla fattoria Humbertois, di fronte alla quale si gira a destra sulla piccola strada asfaltata. Seguitela per 200 m e girate a sinistra sulla strada forestale Bouffrot, nella foresta comunale di Épinal. Proseguire dritto seguendo le indicazioni (disco verde pieno) in direzione Bouffrot e Bertraménil. Si arriva ai piedi di una vecchia cava che si aggira salendo sulla sinistra. In cima, seguire il sentiero di cresta che conduce al sito delle rocce Bouffrot

Poco più avanti si incontra una pista forestale che si attraversa per costeggiare il lato destro del canale di alimentazione dello stagno di Bouzey, seguendo le indicazioni (disco solido verde). Dopo aver superato un ponte, girate a destra per attraversare un sifone con scale. Si costeggia di nuovo il canale sulla sinistra. 40 m più avanti, ci si ferma ad osservare una roccia notevole sulla destra nel tumulo chiamato Salière du Loup. Seguendo il canale, dopo 700 m si ritrova la strada asfaltata imboccata all’inizio, che riporta al parcheggio

Segni: disco verde

Español :

Gracias al Club de los Vosgos por la realización de esta excursión y por el trabajo realizado por sus equipos a lo largo del año para delimitar y mantener estos senderos.

Desde el aparcamiento, tome la calle marcada de la Devallée (disco sólido verde) y (triángulo sólido rojo) que sube hacia el canal de alimentación del lago de Bouzey.

Gire a la derecha por el camino de la orilla derecha que bordea el canal. Cruce el puente, gire a la derecha por el Chemin des Murgères, suba hacia el bosque durante 150 m, luego gire a la izquierda por el camino marcado únicamente (triángulo sólido rojo) titulado « circuit des coteaux de Saint-Laurent »

Descanse por encima de la subida y tómese su tiempo para apreciar la belleza natural de este bosque mixto de especies caducifolias y resinosas. Se continúa por un camino de balcones con vistas al valle de Etranglieux y al antiguo pueblo de Vieux Saint-Laurent.

El sendero sólo está marcado (triángulo rojo) y discurre durante un rato por un camino forestal, que luego gira a la izquierda para unirse a él 600 m más adelante en el lugar llamado Les Murgères. Baje por la carretera durante 20 m, y luego gire a la izquierda por el camino ahora señalizado (disco sólido verde). Un poco más adelante, se llega a un prado al final del cual se gira a la derecha para entrar de nuevo en el bosque. Se cruza una pequeña carretera asfaltada y se camina por un parque vallado. La pista de tierra marcada (disco sólido verde) le llevará casi directamente al estanque de Bult. Ahora se encuentra en el centro de la ruta. A la entrada del estanque, gire a la derecha por el sendero marcado como Bertraménil, Riéfaing, Humbertois, Bouffrot. Junto al estanque, el camino se adentra en un magnífico bosque de hayas para llegar, tras cruzar un claro del bosque, al estanque de Riéfaing. Al final de la pendiente, siga a la izquierda la señalización (disco sólido verde) que bordea el estanque, dominándolo ligeramente

Justo después del estanque, se llega a un camino de grava que conduce a la granja Humbertois, frente a la cual se gira a la derecha por la pequeña carretera asfaltada. Siga durante 200 m y gire a la izquierda por la carretera forestal de Bouffrot, en el bosque municipal de Épinal. Siga recto siguiendo las señales (disco sólido verde) hacia Bouffrot y Bertraménil. Se llega al pie de una antigua cantera que se rodea subiendo por la izquierda. En la cima, siga la pista de la cresta en línea recta, que le lleva al sitio de las rocas de Bouffrot

Un poco más abajo, se llega a una pista forestal que se cruza para ir por el lado derecho del canal de alimentación del estanque de Bouzey, siguiendo las marcas (disco sólido verde). Tras pasar por un puente, gire a la derecha para cruzar un sifón con escaleras. Se vuelve a recorrer el canal por la izquierda. 40 m más adelante, hay que detenerse para observar una notable roca a la derecha en el montículo llamado la Salière du Loup. Siguiendo el canal, encontrará el camino asfaltado tomado al principio 700 m más adelante, que le llevará de nuevo al aparcamiento

Señalización: disco verde

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-03-27 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain