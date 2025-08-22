Circuit de la Porte Océane Le Havre Seine-Maritime

Circuit de la Porte Océane

Circuit de la Porte Océane 76600 Le Havre Seine-Maritime Normandie

Durée : 225 Distance : 14600.0 Tarif :

Entre patrimoine maritime et Patrimoine Mondial de l’Unesco, remontez le temps en centre ville du Havre. Ville royale fondée par François Ier en 1517, Le Havre est devenue l’un des plus grands ports d’Europe.

Ville de contrastes, d’émotions et de découvertes, voici un parcours qui ne va pas vous laisser indifférent.

English : Circuit de la Porte Océane

Between maritime heritage and UNESCO World Heritage, travel back in time in the city centre of Le Havre. A royal city founded by Francis I in 1517, Le Havre became one of the largest ports in Europe.

A city of contrasts, emotions and experiences, here is a walk that cannot leave you indifferent.

Deutsch :

Zwischen maritimem Erbe und Unesco-Weltkulturerbe können Sie im Stadtzentrum von Le Havre die Zeit zurückdrehen. Die 1517 von Franz I. gegründete Königsstadt Le Havre hat sich zu einem der größten Häfen Europas entwickelt.

Eine Stadt der Kontraste, der Emotionen und der Entdeckungen, hier ist ein Rundgang, der Sie nicht unberührt lassen wird.

Italiano :

Tra patrimonio marittimo e patrimonio mondiale dell’Unesco, tornate indietro nel tempo nel centro di Le Havre. Città reale fondata da Francesco I nel 1517, Le Havre è diventata uno dei maggiori porti d’Europa.

Una città di contrasti, emozioni e scoperte, questo è un tour che non vi lascerà indifferenti.

Español :

Entre el patrimonio marítimo y el Patrimonio Mundial de la Unesco, retroceda en el tiempo en el centro de la ciudad de Le Havre. Ciudad real fundada por Francisco I en 1517, Le Havre se ha convertido en uno de los mayores puertos de Europa.

Ciudad de contrastes, emociones y descubrimientos, he aquí un recorrido que no le dejará indiferente.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-12-01 par Normandie Tourisme