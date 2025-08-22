CIRCUIT DE L’ORATOIRE N°33 Saulges Mayenne

CIRCUIT DE L’ORATOIRE N°33

CIRCUIT DE L’ORATOIRE N°33 53340 Saulges Mayenne Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 8500.0 Tarif :

Particulièrement riche en découvertes, cette promenade allie à la fois le petit patrimoine de pays et ce que la nature a de mieux à offrir ! De quoi plaire aux plus petits, comme aux grands !

http://www.coevrons-tourisme.com/index.php/nature-a-rando.html +33 2 43 01 43 60

English :

Particularly rich in discoveries, this walk combines both the small heritage of the country and the best that nature has to offer! Something to please young and old alike!

Deutsch :

Diese Wanderung ist besonders reich an Entdeckungen und vereint gleichzeitig das kleine Kulturerbe der Region und das Beste, was die Natur zu bieten hat! Das wird sowohl den Kleinsten als auch den Großen gefallen!

Italiano :

Particolarmente ricca di scoperte, questa passeggiata combina sia il piccolo patrimonio del paese che il meglio che la natura ha da offrire! Qualcosa che accontenta grandi e piccini!

Español :

Especialmente rico en descubrimientos, este paseo combina tanto el pequeño patrimonio del país como lo mejor que ofrece la naturaleza Algo para complacer tanto a los jóvenes como a los mayores

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-03-28 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire