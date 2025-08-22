Circuit des églises romanes Sablé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe

Circuit des églises romanes

Ce circuit présente un grand nombre d’églises romanes un patrimoine architectural très intéressant qui a été bâti dès le XIe siècle ou au XIIe siècle puis agrandi ou modifié dans les siècles suivants.

This tour presents a large number of Romanesque churches a very interesting architectural heritage that was built as early as the 11th or 12th century and then enlarged or modified in the following centuries.

Diese Route bietet eine große Anzahl an romanischen Kirchen ein sehr interessantes architektonisches Erbe, das bereits im 11. oder 12. Jahrhundert erbaut und in den folgenden Jahrhunderten erweitert oder verändert wurde.

Questo circuito presenta un gran numero di chiese romaniche, un patrimonio architettonico molto interessante, costruito già nell’XI o XII secolo e ampliato o modificato nei secoli successivi.

Este circuito presenta un gran número de iglesias románicas, un patrimonio arquitectónico muy interesante que fue construido ya en el siglo XI o XII y ampliado o modificado en los siglos siguientes.

