Circuit du Saint-Michel Beuvange Thionville Moselle

Itinéraire de promenade et de randonnée, PR Circuit du Saint-Michel Beuvange 1 Place Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Beuvange-sous-Saint-Mi 57100 Thionville Moselle Grand Est

Durée : 90 Distance : 5000.0 Tarif :

Circuit qui mène aux ruines de la chapelle du Mont Saint-Michel. La légende raconte qu’elle fut construite au XIIIème siècle pour abriter un chevalier lépreux de retour de croisade. Celui-ci était l’époux de la fille du Seigneur Arnoux II, châtelain de Volkrange. Il y vécut 10 ans avant d’être inhumé dans l’ermitage de la chapelle.

https://www.agglo-thionville.fr/ +33 3 82 52 65 26

English :

Circuit that leads to the ruins of the chapel of Mont Saint-Michel. Legend has it that it was built in the 13th century to house a leprous knight returning from a crusade. He was the husband of the daughter of Lord Arnoux II, lord of Volkrange. He lived there for 10 years before being buried in the chapel’s hermitage.

Deutsch :

Rundweg, der zu den Ruinen der Kapelle auf dem Mont Saint-Michel führt. Der Legende nach wurde sie im 13. Jahrhundert erbaut, um einen leprakranken Ritter zu beherbergen, der von einem Kreuzzug zurückkehrte. Dieser war der Ehemann der Tochter des Herrn Arnoux II, des Schlossherrn von Volkrange. Er lebte dort 10 Jahre lang, bevor er in der Einsiedelei der Kapelle beigesetzt wurde.

Italiano :

Un tour che conduce alle rovine della cappella di Mont Saint-Michel. La leggenda narra che fu costruita nel XIII secolo per ospitare un cavaliere lebbroso di ritorno da una crociata. Era il marito della figlia di Lord Arnoux II, signore di Volkrange. Visse lì per 10 anni prima di essere sepolto nell’eremo della cappella.

Español :

Un recorrido que lleva a las ruinas de la capilla del Monte Saint-Michel. La leyenda cuenta que se construyó en el siglo XIII para albergar a un caballero leproso que regresaba de una cruzada. Era el marido de la hija de Lord Arnoux II, señor de Volkrange. Vivió allí durante 10 años antes de ser enterrado en la ermita de la capilla.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-23 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain