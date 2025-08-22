Circuit Les Étangs de Thors PR 23 Matha / Thors Matha Charente-Maritime

Circuit Les Étangs de Thors PR 23 Matha Thors

Circuit Les Étangs de Thors PR 23 Matha Thors Église 17160 Matha Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

MATHA THORS Les Étangs de Thors (14 km 3 h 30 ou 11km 2 h 45)



À proximité du ruisseau l’Antenne (affluent de la Charente) une belle balade par les bois et les vignes entre Matha et Thors

+33 5 46 58 50 64

English :

MATHA THORS Les Étangs de Thors (14 km 3 h 30 or 11km 2 h 45)



Near the l’Antenne stream (a tributary of the Charente), a beautiful walk through the woods and vineyards between Matha and Thors.

Deutsch :

MATHA THORS Die Teiche von Thors (14 km 3 Std. 30 Min. oder 11 km 2 Std. 45 Min.)



In der Nähe des Baches l’Antenne (Nebenfluss der Charente) eine schöne Wanderung durch Wälder und Weinberge zwischen Matha und Thors

Italiano :

MATHA THORS Les Étangs de Thors (14 km 3 h 30 o 11 km 2 h 45)



Vicino al torrente l’Antenne (affluente della Charente), una bella passeggiata tra boschi e vigneti tra Matha e Thors

Español :

MATHA THORS Les Étangs de Thors (14 km 3 h 30 o 11km 2 h 45)



Cerca del arroyo de l’Antenne (afluente del Charente), un hermoso paseo por los bosques y viñedos entre Matha y Thors

