Circuit Pourpre Itinéraire du patrimoine Albi Tarn

42 rue Mariès 81000 Albi Tarn Occitanie

Le circuit pourpre d’Albi est incontournable avec ses 18 points d’intérêts à découvrir dans le Vieil Albi et les trois quartiers historiques de Castelviel, Castelnau et Bourg Saint-Salvi.

https://reservation.albi-tourisme.fr/visites-guidees +33 5 63 36 36 00

English :

The purple tour of Albi is a must with its 18 points of interest to discover in the Old Albi and the three historical districts of Castelviel, Castelnau and Bourg Saint-Salvi.

Deutsch :

Der lilafarbene Rundweg von Albi ist mit seinen 18 Sehenswürdigkeiten, die es in der Altstadt von Albi und den drei historischen Stadtvierteln Castelviel, Castelnau und Bourg Saint-Salvi zu entdecken gilt, ein Muss.

Italiano :

Il tour viola di Albi è imperdibile, con 18 punti di interesse da scoprire nella vecchia Albi e nei tre quartieri storici di Castelviel, Castelnau e Bourg Saint-Salvi.

Español :

La visita a la púrpura de Albi es imprescindible con 18 puntos de interés para descubrir en el Viejo Albi y los tres barrios históricos de Castelviel, Castelnau y Bourg Saint-Salvi.

