Circuit touristique de Nemours Nemours Seine-et-Marne

Circuit touristique de Nemours

Circuit touristique de Nemours 28 rue Gautier 1er 77140 Nemours Seine-et-Marne Île-de-France

Cette charmante cité médiévale enserrée par les eaux du Loing invite le promeneur à déambuler à travers son centre historique. Nemours possède un patrimoine culturel et naturel riche et varié.

http://www.tourisme-paysdenemours.fr/ +33 1 64 28 03 95

English : Nemours sightseeing tour

This charming medieval city surrounded by the waters of the Loing invites the walker to wander through its historic center. Nemours has a rich and varied cultural and natural heritage.

Deutsch : Entdecken Sie Nemours

Ein historisches Zentrum aus dem Mittelalter Nemours und seine Schlossburg mit einem reichen Museum. Schöne Kanäle und Washhäuser machen das Stadtzentrum angenehm…

Italiano :

Questa affascinante città medievale, circondata dalle acque del Loing, invita il visitatore a passeggiare nel suo centro storico. Nemours possiede un patrimonio culturale e naturale ricco e variegato.

Español :

Esta encantadora ciudad medieval, rodeada por las aguas del Loing, invita al visitante a pasear por su centro histórico. Nemours cuenta con un rico y variado patrimonio cultural y natural.

