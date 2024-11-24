Circuit vélo de St-Christophe à la Butte Malakoff Saint-Christophe-en-Bourbonnais Allier
Circuit vélo de St-Christophe à la Butte Malakoff Saint-Christophe-en-Bourbonnais Allier vendredi 1 août 2025.
Circuit vélo de St-Christophe à la Butte Malakoff
Circuit vélo de St-Christophe à la Butte Malakoff Le Bourg 03120 Saint-Christophe-en-Bourbonnais Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Durée : Distance : Tarif :
Profitez de ce circuit familial pour découvrir le patrimoine bâti et naturel de Saint-Christophe et Saint-Etienne-de-Vicq.
https://www.lapalisse-tourisme.com/ +33 4 70 99 08 39
English : Cycling tour from St-Christophe to Malakoff Mound
Enjoy this family tour and discover the cultural and natural heritage of Saint-Christophe and Saint-Etienne-de-Vicq.
Deutsch :
Nutzen Sie diesen familienfreundlichen Rundgang, um das bauliche und natürliche Erbe von Saint-Christophe und Saint-Etienne-de-Vicq zu entdecken.
Italiano :
Approfittate di questo tour per famiglie per scoprire il patrimonio edilizio e naturale di Saint-Christophe e Saint-Etienne-de-Vicq.
Español :
Aproveche esta visita familiar para descubrir el patrimonio construido y natural de Saint-Christophe y Saint-Etienne-de-Vicq.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-11-24 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme