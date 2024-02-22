Circuit voiture entre vignes et coteaux Serrières Ardèche

Circuit voiture entre vignes et coteaux Serrières Ardèche vendredi 1 août 2025.

Circuit voiture entre vignes et coteaux

Circuit voiture entre vignes et coteaux Départ devant le Pavillon du Tourisme 07340 Serrières Ardèche Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Entre vignes et coteaux, ce circuit de 42 km est particulièrement riche et varié. Patrimoine religieux à Champagne et Andance, trésors gourmands à Saint-Désirat, site naturel à Thorrenc, vue imprenable sur la vallée du Rhône.

https://www.ardechegrandair.com/ +33 4 75 33 24 51

English : Car trip through the vineyards and hills

Between the vineyards and hills, this 42 km circuit is particularly rich and varied. Religious heritage in Champagne and Andance, gourmet delights in Saint-Désirat, the natural site of Thorrenc and a panoramic view over the Rhone Valley.

Deutsch :

Zwischen Weinbergen und Hügeln ist diese 42 km lange Strecke besonders reich und abwechslungsreich. Religiöses Erbe in Champagne und Andance, Feinschmeckerschätze in Saint-Désirat, Naturschauplätze in Thorrenc und eine atemberaubende Aussicht auf das Rhônetal.

Italiano :

Tra vigneti e colline, questo circuito di 42 km è particolarmente ricco e vario. Patrimonio religioso in Champagne e Andance, tesori gastronomici a Saint-Désirat, sito naturale a Thorrenc, panorami mozzafiato sulla valle del Rodano.

Español :

Entre viñedos y laderas, este circuito de 42 km es especialmente rico y variado. Patrimonio religioso en Champagne y Andance, tesoros gastronómicos en Saint-Désirat, paraje natural en Thorrenc, impresionantes vistas sobre el valle del Ródano.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-02-22 par Agence de Développement Touristique de l’Ardèche source Apidae Tourisme