Circuit VTT « L’Alyse » Fumay Ardennes vendredi 1 août 2025.

Durée : Distance : 21000.0 Tarif :

Balisage sur le terrain Flèche jaune sous laquelle se trouve le n° du circuit (18) sur fond bleuLe fond de couleur, sur lequel se trouve le n° du circuit, indique le degré de difficulté du circuit Vert Très facileBleu FacileRouge DifficileNoir Très difficileA noter Distance 21 kmDénivelé 285 mètresDifficulté Facile

+33 3 24 42 92 42

English :

Field markings Yellow arrow under which is the circuit number (18) on a blue backgroundThe colored background, on which is the circuit number, indicates the degree of difficulty of the circuit Green Very easyBlue EasyRed DifficultBlack Very difficultNote: Distance: 21 kmDifficulty: 285 metersDifficulty: Easy

Deutsch :

Markierung vor Ort: Gelber Pfeil, unter dem sich die Nr. des Rundwegs (18) auf blauem Hintergrund befindetDer farbige Hintergrund, auf dem sich die Nr. des Rundwegs befindet, gibt den Schwierigkeitsgrad des Rundwegs an:Grün: Sehr leichtBlau: LeichtRot: SchwerSchwarz: Sehr schwierigAufgemerkt: Entfernung: 21 kmHöhenunterschied: 285 MeterSchwierigkeitsgrad: Leicht

Italiano :

Marcature sul terreno: Freccia gialla sotto la quale si trova il numero del circuito (18) su sfondo bluLo sfondo colorato, sul quale si trova il numero del circuito, indica il grado di difficoltà del circuito:Verde: Molto facileBlu: FacileRosso: DifficileNero: Molto difficileDistanza: 21 kmDistanza in altezza: 285 metriDifficoltà: Facile

Español :

Marcas en el suelo: Flecha amarilla bajo la cual está el número del circuito (18) sobre fondo azulEl fondo de color, sobre el cual está el número del circuito, indica el grado de dificultad del mismo:Verde: Muy fácilAzul: FácilRojo: DifícilNegro: Muy difícilDistancia: 21 kmDistancia en altura: 285 metrosDificultad: Fácil

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Ardennes Tourisme