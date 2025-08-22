Fumay Parcours Patrimoine Fumay Ardennes

Fumay Parcours Patrimoine

3 parcours sont proposés au départ de Fumay un parcours facile, un parcours escarpé et un parcours long. Point de départ Quai du port au blé et des Carmélites. Parcours facile (bleu) Ce circuit, en 8 points d’intérêts, vous fera découvrir le coeur historique de Fumay et ses principaux édifices. Parcours escarpé (vert) Ce circuit, en 3 points d’intérêts, vous fera découvrir le buste de Martin Coupaye, la fresque des Scailleteux et le terne de la Haye (quartier au nord de Fumay) Parcours long (rouge) Ce circuit, en 4 points d’intérêts, vous mènera jusqu’à la chapelle de Diversmonts et le moulin Sainte-Anne Informations complémentaires https://www.ville-fumay.net/parcours-patrimoine-fumacien

3 courses are proposed at the departure of Fumay: an easy course, a steep course and a long course. Starting point Quai du port au blé et des Carmélites. Easy route (blue) This circuit, in 8 points of interest, will make you discover the historical heart of Fumay and its main buildings. Steep route (green) This circuit, in 3 points of interest, will make you discover the bust of Martin Coupaye, the fresco of the Scailleteux and the terne de la Haye (district in the north of Fumay). Long route (red) This circuit, in 4 points of interest, will lead you to the chapel of Diversmonts and the mill Sainte-Anne Additional information https://www.ville-fumay.net/parcours-patrimoine-fumacien

von Fumay aus werden 3 Strecken angeboten: eine leichte, eine steile und eine lange Strecke. Startpunkt: Quai du port au blé et des Carmélites. Leichte Strecke (blau) Auf diesem Rundgang mit 8 interessanten Punkten lernen Sie den historischen Stadtkern von Fumay und seine wichtigsten Gebäude kennen. Steile Strecke (grün): Auf diesem Rundgang mit 3 Sehenswürdigkeiten entdecken Sie die Büste von Martin Coupaye, das Fresko der Scailleteux und den Terne de la Haye (Stadtteil im Norden von Fumay) Langer Rundgang (rot): Dieser Rundgang mit 4 Sehenswürdigkeiten führt Sie zur Kapelle von Diversmonts und zur Mühle Sainte-Anne Weitere Informationen: https://www.ville-fumay.net/parcours-patrimoine-fumacien

da Fumay vengono proposti 3 percorsi: un percorso facile, un percorso ripido e un percorso lungo. Punto di partenza: Quai du port au blé et des Carmélites. Percorso facile (blu): Questo circuito, con 8 punti di interesse, vi farà scoprire il cuore storico di Fumay e i suoi edifici principali. Percorso ripido (verde): Questo circuito, con 3 punti di interesse, vi porterà al busto di Martin Coupaye, all’affresco di Scailleteux e alla Haye (quartiere a nord di Fumay). Percorso lungo (rosso): Questo circuito, con 4 punti di interesse, vi porterà alla cappella di Diversmonts e al mulino di Sainte-Anne Informazioni supplementari: https://www.ville-fumay.net/parcours-patrimoine-fumacien

se proponen 3 rutas desde Fumay: una ruta fácil, una ruta empinada y una ruta larga. Punto de partida: Quai du port au blé et des Carmélites. Ruta fácil (azul): Este circuito, con 8 puntos de interés, le permitirá descubrir el corazón histórico de Fumay y sus principales edificios. Ruta empinada (verde): Este circuito, con 3 puntos de interés, le llevará al busto de Martin Coupaye, al fresco de Scailleteux y a la Haye (barrio al norte de Fumay). Ruta larga (roja): Este circuito, con 4 puntos de interés, le llevará a la capilla de Diversmonts y al molino de Sainte-Anne Información adicional: https://www.ville-fumay.net/parcours-patrimoine-fumacien

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Ardennes Tourisme