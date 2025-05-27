Circuit VTT n°123 / Besançon Besançon Doubs

Circuit VTT n°123 / Besançon FORET DE CHAILLUZ Les Grandes Baraques 25000 Besançon Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Durée : Distance : 8100.0005 Tarif :

Ce circuit de difficulté moyenne vous fera pénétrer dans des hêtraies-sapinières, alternant chemins larges et chemins étroits. Vitesse et rapidité devront être conciliées avec une certaine agilité et dextérité pour la réussite de ce circuit.

This medium difficulty circuit will take you through beech-fir forests, alternating wide and narrow paths. Speed and rapidity will have to be reconciled with a certain agility and dexterity for the success of this circuit.

Dieser mittelschwere Rundweg führt Sie durch Buchen- und Tannenwälder, wobei sich breite und schmale Wege abwechseln. Geschwindigkeit und Schnelligkeit müssen mit einer gewissen Gewandtheit und Geschicklichkeit in Einklang gebracht werden, um diesen Rundweg erfolgreich zu bewältigen.

Questo circuito, di difficoltà moderata, vi condurrà attraverso foreste di faggi e abeti, alternando sentieri larghi e stretti. La velocità e la rapidità dovranno essere conciliate con una certa agilità e destrezza per il successo di questo circuito.

Este circuito de dificultad moderada le llevará a través de bosques de hayas y abetos, alternando caminos anchos y estrechos. La velocidad y la rapidez deberán conciliarse con cierta agilidad y destreza para el éxito de este circuito.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-27 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data