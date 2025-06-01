CIRCUIT VTT N°7 ROUGE « LE BELVÉDÈRE » Neufchâtel-en-Saosnois Sarthe

CIRCUIT VTT N°7 ROUGE « LE BELVÉDÈRE » 72600 Neufchâtel-en-Saosnois Sarthe Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 20000.0 Tarif :

Venez arpenter la Forêt de Perseigne et admirer les points de vue que vous offrent les dénivelés de ce circuit.

http://www.mainesaosnois.fr/ +33 2 43 34 16 48

English :

Come and walk through the Perseigne Forest and admire the viewpoints offered by the slopes of this circuit.

Deutsch :

Durchstreifen Sie den Forêt de Perseigne und bewundern Sie die Aussichtspunkte, die Ihnen die Höhenunterschiede auf dieser Strecke bieten.

Italiano :

Venite a passeggiare nella foresta della Perseigne e ad ammirare i panorami dalle pendici di questo circuito.

Español :

Venga a pasear por el bosque de Perseigne y a admirar las vistas desde las laderas de este circuito.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-24 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire