CIRCUIT VTT N°7 ROUGE « LE BELVÉDÈRE » Neufchâtel-en-Saosnois Sarthe
Durée : Distance : 20000.0 Tarif :
Venez arpenter la Forêt de Perseigne et admirer les points de vue que vous offrent les dénivelés de ce circuit.
http://www.mainesaosnois.fr/ +33 2 43 34 16 48
English :
Come and walk through the Perseigne Forest and admire the viewpoints offered by the slopes of this circuit.
Deutsch :
Durchstreifen Sie den Forêt de Perseigne und bewundern Sie die Aussichtspunkte, die Ihnen die Höhenunterschiede auf dieser Strecke bieten.
Italiano :
Venite a passeggiare nella foresta della Perseigne e ad ammirare i panorami dalle pendici di questo circuito.
Español :
Venga a pasear por el bosque de Perseigne y a admirar las vistas desde las laderas de este circuito.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-24 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire