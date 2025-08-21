CIRCUIT VTT N°9 BLEU LEGRUN

CIRCUIT VTT N°9 BLEU LEGRUN 72600 Neufchâtel-en-Saosnois Sarthe Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 11500.0 Tarif :

A l’ouest de la forêt de Perseigne, ce petit parcours démarre du lieudit Legrun sur la D165 entre Neufchâtel en Saosnois et Ancinnes.

English :

To the west of the Perseigne forest, this small route starts from the place called Legrun on the D165 between Neufchâtel en Saosnois and Ancinnes.

Deutsch :

Im Westen des Waldes von Perseigne beginnt diese kurze Strecke am Flurnamen Legrun auf der D165 zwischen Neufchâtel en Saosnois und Ancinnes.

Italiano :

A ovest della foresta della Perseigne, questo breve percorso parte dal punto Legrun sulla D165 tra Neufchâtel en Saosnois e Ancinnes.

Español :

Al oeste del bosque de Perseigne, esta corta ruta parte del punto Legrun en la D165 entre Neufchâtel en Saosnois y Ancinnes.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-24 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire