Circuit VTT n°9 La Carrière

Circuit VTT n°9 La Carrière 72130 Fresnay-sur-Sarthe Sarthe Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 17000.0 Tarif :

Circuit n°9 de 17 km, en boucle au départ de Fresnay sur Sarthe.Circuit vert.

http://www.tourisme-alpesmancelles.fr/ +33 2 43 33 28 04

English :

Circuit n°9 of 17 km, in a loop starting from Fresnay sur Sarthe.green circuit.

Deutsch :

Rundweg Nr. 9 von 17 km, Rundweg ab Fresnay sur Sarthe.Grüner Rundweg.

Italiano :

Circuito n° 9 di 17 km, un anello che parte da Fresnay sur Sarthe.Circuito verde.

Español :

Circuito n°9 de 17 km, un bucle que parte de Fresnay sur Sarthe.circuito verde.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-24 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire