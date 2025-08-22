Circulaire du Plan Incliné Saint-Louis Moselle

Circulaire du Plan Incliné Adultes A pieds Facile

Itinéraire de promenade et de randonnée, PR Circulaire du Plan Incliné 57820 Saint-Louis Moselle Grand Est

Durée : 250 Distance : 12140.0 Tarif :

Beau circuit qui permet de découvrir le Plan Incliné, cet ascenseur à bateaux construit en 1969 qui est venu remplacer les 17 écluses de l’ancien canal de la Marne au Rhin. Ce site industriel ouvert aux visites touristiques accueille jusqu’ à présent plus de 70 000 visiteurs et voit transiter environ 8 000 bateaux de plaisance chaque année. Le randonneur empruntera cette portion très pittoresque du vieux canal plus connue sous le nom de Vallée des éclusiers .

Pour télécharger le circuit en PDF, copiez ceci dans la barre de recherche de votre navigateur

https://www.paysdephalsbourg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/12-CIRCULAIRE-DU-PLAN-INCLINÉ.pdf

+33 3 87 07 47 51

English :

A beautiful circuit which allows you to discover the Inclined Plan, this boat elevator built in 1969 which replaced the 17 locks of the old canal from the Marne to the Rhine. This industrial site is open to tourists and has welcomed more than 70,000 visitors to date, with approximately 8,000 pleasure boats passing through each year. The hiker will follow this very picturesque portion of the old canal, better known as the Valley of the lock keepers .

To download the tour in PDF format, copy this in the search bar of your browser:

https://www.paysdephalsbourg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/12-CIRCULAIRE-DU-PLAN-INCLINÉ.pdf

Deutsch :

Ein schöner Rundgang, auf dem Sie das 1969 erbaute Schiffshebewerk Plan Incliné entdecken können, das die 17 Schleusen des alten Rhein-Marne-Kanals ersetzt hat. Diese für Touristen geöffnete Industrieanlage wurde bisher von mehr als 70.000 Menschen besucht und wird jedes Jahr von etwa 8.000 Freizeitbooten befahren. Der Wanderer wandert durch diesen malerischen Abschnitt des alten Kanals, der auch als Tal der Schleusenwärter bekannt ist.

Um den Rundgang als PDF herunterzuladen, kopieren Sie dies in die Suchleiste Ihres Browsers:

https://www.paysdephalsbourg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/12-CIRCULAIRE-DU-PLAN-INCLINÉ.pdf

Italiano :

Un bel circuito che permette di scoprire il Piano Inclinato, questo ascensore per barche costruito nel 1969 che ha sostituito le 17 chiuse dell’antico canale Marna-Reno. Questo sito industriale, aperto ai turisti, ha accolto finora più di 70.000 visitatori e vede il passaggio di circa 8.000 imbarcazioni da diporto all’anno. L’escursionista percorrerà questo tratto molto pittoresco del vecchio canale, meglio conosciuto come la Valle dei custodi delle chiuse .

Per scaricare il tour in formato PDF, copiate questo testo nella barra di ricerca del vostro browser:

https://www.paysdephalsbourg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/12-CIRCULAIRE-DU-PLAN-INCLINÉ.pdf

Español :

Un hermoso circuito que le permitirá descubrir el Plan Inclinado, este ascensor para barcos construido en 1969 que sustituyó a las 17 esclusas del antiguo canal Marne-Rhin. Este polígono industrial, abierto a los turistas, ha acogido hasta la fecha a más de 70.000 visitantes y ve pasar cada año unas 8.000 embarcaciones de recreo. El senderista seguirá este tramo tan pintoresco del antiguo canal, más conocido como el Valle de los escluseros .

Para descargar el recorrido en PDF, copie esto en la barra de búsqueda de su navegador:

https://www.paysdephalsbourg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/12-CIRCULAIRE-DU-PLAN-INCLINÉ.pdf

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-16 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain