De Mouru en Echandon Saint-Branchs Indre-et-Loire

De Mouru en Echandon A pieds

De Mouru en Echandon 37320 Saint-Branchs Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Un parcours plein d’histoires de la fin du XIXème siècle (voie ferrée) au XIIIème siècle (Pont Girault).

+33 2 47 45 44 40

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English :

A journey full of history, from the end of the 19th century (railroad) to the 13th century (Pont Girault).

Deutsch :

Ein Rundgang voller Geschichten vom Ende des 19. Jahrhunderts (Eisenbahnlinie) bis zum 13. Jahrhundert (Pont Girault).

Italiano :

Un viaggio ricco di storia, dalla fine del XIX secolo (linea ferroviaria) al XIII secolo (Pont Girault).

Español :

Un viaje lleno de historia, desde finales del siglo XIX (línea de ferrocarril) hasta el siglo XIII (Pont Girault).

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2026-05-18 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire