De Mouru en Echandon Saint-Branchs Indre-et-Loire
De Mouru en Echandon Saint-Branchs Indre-et-Loire vendredi 1 mai 2026.
De Mouru en Echandon A pieds
De Mouru en Echandon 37320 Saint-Branchs Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
Durée : Distance : Tarif :
Un parcours plein d’histoires de la fin du XIXème siècle (voie ferrée) au XIIIème siècle (Pont Girault).
+33 2 47 45 44 40
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English :
A journey full of history, from the end of the 19th century (railroad) to the 13th century (Pont Girault).
Deutsch :
Ein Rundgang voller Geschichten vom Ende des 19. Jahrhunderts (Eisenbahnlinie) bis zum 13. Jahrhundert (Pont Girault).
Italiano :
Un viaggio ricco di storia, dalla fine del XIX secolo (linea ferroviaria) al XIII secolo (Pont Girault).
Español :
Un viaje lleno de historia, desde finales del siglo XIX (línea de ferrocarril) hasta el siglo XIII (Pont Girault).
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2026-05-18 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire
À voir aussi à Saint-Branchs (Indre-et-Loire)
- Concert blues Les Wagons Saint-Branchs 13 juin 2026
- Animation Charcuterie musicale Saint-Branchs 19 juin 2026