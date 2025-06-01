Du houblon au blé Ourouer-les-Bourdelins Cher

Place du Marché 18350 Ourouer-les-Bourdelins Cher Centre-Val de Loire

Sur cette boucle familiale accessible à tous, partez pour une échappée bucolique au coeur du Berry à la découverte d’un terroir où le blé et le houblon racontent une histoire de savoir-faire, de traditions et de légendes…

English :

On this family-friendly loop, set off for a bucolic getaway in the heart of Berry to discover a land where wheat and hops tell a story of know-how, traditions and legends?

Deutsch :

Auf diesem familienfreundlichen Rundweg, der für alle zugänglich ist, können Sie einen Ausflug ins Herz des Berry unternehmen und eine Gegend entdecken, in der Weizen und Hopfen eine Geschichte von Know-how, Traditionen und Legenden erzählen?

Italiano :

In questo percorso per famiglie, accessibile a tutti, si parte per una fuga bucolica nel cuore del Berry, alla scoperta di una terra dove il grano e il luppolo raccontano una storia di saperi, tradizioni e leggende?

Español :

En este recorrido familiar y accesible a todos, emprenda una bucólica escapada al corazón de Berry para descubrir una tierra donde el trigo y el lúpulo cuentan una historia de saber hacer, tradiciones y leyendas..

