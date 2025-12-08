Entre-les-Fourgs par la forêt Jougne Doubs

Entre-les-Fourgs par la forêt A pieds Très difficile

Entre-les-Fourgs par la forêt Place de la Poste, Jougne 25370 Jougne Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Durée : Distance : 5620.0 Tarif :

Entre la chapelle Saint-Maurice et la chapelle Saint-Claude une balade où deux chapelles offrent leur bénédiction aux randonneurs.

https://explore.doubs.fr/trek/1305

English :

Between Chapelle Saint-Maurice and Chapelle Saint-Claude: a walk where two chapels offer their blessing to hikers.

Deutsch :

Zwischen der Kapelle Saint-Maurice und der Kapelle Saint-Claude: Eine Wanderung, bei der zwei Kapellen den Wanderern ihren Segen anbieten.

Italiano :

Tra la Chapelle Saint-Maurice e la Chapelle Saint-Claude: una passeggiata in cui due cappelle offrono la loro benedizione agli escursionisti.

Español :

Entre la Chapelle Saint-Maurice y la Chapelle Saint-Claude: un paseo en el que dos capillas ofrecen su bendición a los caminantes.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-30 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data