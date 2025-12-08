Entre-les-Fourgs par la forêt Jougne Doubs
Entre-les-Fourgs par la forêt Jougne Doubs vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Entre-les-Fourgs par la forêt A pieds Très difficile
Entre-les-Fourgs par la forêt Place de la Poste, Jougne 25370 Jougne Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
Durée : Distance : 5620.0 Tarif :
Entre la chapelle Saint-Maurice et la chapelle Saint-Claude une balade où deux chapelles offrent leur bénédiction aux randonneurs.
Très difficile
English :
Between Chapelle Saint-Maurice and Chapelle Saint-Claude: a walk where two chapels offer their blessing to hikers.
Deutsch :
Zwischen der Kapelle Saint-Maurice und der Kapelle Saint-Claude: Eine Wanderung, bei der zwei Kapellen den Wanderern ihren Segen anbieten.
Italiano :
Tra la Chapelle Saint-Maurice e la Chapelle Saint-Claude: una passeggiata in cui due cappelle offrono la loro benedizione agli escursionisti.
Español :
Entre la Chapelle Saint-Maurice y la Chapelle Saint-Claude: un paseo en el que dos capillas ofrecen su bendición a los caminantes.
