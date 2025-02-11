La Grande Serve PR n°8 La Chabanne Allier

La Grande Serve PR n°8

La Grande Serve PR n°8 place de l’Église 03250 La Chabanne Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Ce parcours, qui traverse hameaux typiques, ruisseaux limpides ou encore sous-bois, vous offre un point de vue imprenable sur les Bois Noirs.

http://www.vichymonamour.fr/ +33 4 70 59 38 40

English : La Grande Serve PR n°8

This route takes you through typical hamlets, crystal-clear streams and undergrowth, offering a breathtaking view of the Bois Noirs.

Deutsch : La Grande Serve PR n°8

Dieser Weg führt durch typische Weiler, klare Bäche oder auch durch Unterholz und bietet Ihnen einen atemberaubenden Ausblick auf die Schwarzen Wälder.

Italiano :

Questo percorso si snoda attraverso borghi tipici, torrenti cristallini e sottobosco, offrendo una vista mozzafiato sul Bois Noirs.

Español : La Grande Serve PR n°8

Esta ruta le llevará a través de aldeas típicas, arroyos cristalinos y maleza, ofreciéndole una vista impresionante de los Bois Noirs.

