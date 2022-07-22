Le Durzon (no kill) Nant Aveyron

Le Durzon (no kill) Nant Aveyron vendredi 1 août 2025.

Le Durzon (no kill)

Le Durzon (no kill) 12230 Nant Aveyron Occitanie

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Une très petite rivière qui abrite une densité de truites incroyable.

English :

A very small river with an incredible density of trout.

Deutsch :

Ein sehr kleiner Fluss, der eine unglaubliche Dichte an Forellen beherbergt.

Italiano :

Un fiume molto piccolo con un’incredibile densità di trote.

Español :

Un río muy pequeño con una increíble densidad de truchas.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2022-07-22 par ADT Aveyron