Le Durzon (no kill) Nant Aveyron
Le Durzon (no kill) Nant Aveyron vendredi 1 août 2025.
Le Durzon (no kill)
Le Durzon (no kill) 12230 Nant Aveyron Occitanie
Durée : Distance : Tarif :
Une très petite rivière qui abrite une densité de truites incroyable.
English :
A very small river with an incredible density of trout.
Deutsch :
Ein sehr kleiner Fluss, der eine unglaubliche Dichte an Forellen beherbergt.
Italiano :
Un fiume molto piccolo con un’incredibile densità di trote.
Español :
Un río muy pequeño con una increíble densidad de truchas.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2022-07-22 par ADT Aveyron