Le Grand Chaloy Rogny-les-Sept-Écluses Yonne

Le Grand Chaloy A pieds Difficulté moyenne

Le Grand Chaloy Rue Hugues Cosnier 89220 Rogny-les-Sept-Écluses Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Durée : Distance : 11000.0 Tarif :

Randonnée balisée N°71. De l’ancien canal au nouveau, des anciennes écluses aux nouvelles, tout un monde de verdure et d’eau !

Difficulté moyenne

https://www.puisaye-tourisme.fr/preparez-votre-sejour/venir-pour-randonner/circuits-de-randonnees/#component=marqueBlanche&task=showRando&idRandonnee=1552570&idPro=51966 +33 3 86 74 57 66

English :

Signposted walk N°71. From the old canal to the new, from the old locks to the new, a whole world of greenery and water!

Deutsch :

Markierte Wanderung Nr. 71. Vom alten zum neuen Kanal, von den alten zu den neuen Schleusen, eine ganze Welt voller Grün und Wasser!

Italiano :

Passeggiata segnalata n. 71. Dal vecchio canale al nuovo, dalle vecchie chiuse alle nuove, un intero mondo di verde e acqua!

Español :

Paseo señalizado nº 71. Del viejo canal al nuevo, de las viejas esclusas a las nuevas, ¡todo un mundo de vegetación y agua!

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-03 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data