Le Pont Plat Rogny-les-Sept-Écluses Yonne

Le Pont Plat Facile

Le Pont Plat Rue Hugues Cosnier 89220 Rogny-les-Sept-Écluses Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Randonnée balisée N°70. Cette randonnée familiale est historiquement très intéressante. Entre ombrage en première partie et bordure de canal en seconde partie, l’ensemble présente un dénivelé de 28 m essentiellement au début.

Facile

English :

Signposted route N°70. This family hike is historically very interesting. The first part of the trail is shaded, and the second part runs alongside the canal, with a gradient of 28 m at the start.

Deutsch :

Markierte Wanderung Nr. 70. Diese Familienwanderung ist historisch gesehen sehr interessant. Zwischen Schatten im ersten Teil und Kanalufer im zweiten Teil weist das Ganze einen Höhenunterschied von 28 m hauptsächlich am Anfang auf.

Italiano :

Passeggiata segnalata N°70. Questa escursione per famiglie è storicamente molto interessante. La prima parte è ombreggiata e la seconda costeggia il canale, con un dislivello di 28 m, soprattutto all’inizio.

Español :

Paseo señalizado nº 70. Este paseo familiar es históricamente muy interesante. La primera parte es sombreada y la segunda discurre junto al canal, con un desnivel de 28 m, principalmente al principio.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-03 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data