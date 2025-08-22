Le Grand Etang de Pontoux Pontoux Saône-et-Loire

Le Grand Etang de Pontoux A pieds Facile

Le Grand Etang de Pontoux Parking côté Navilly 71270 Pontoux Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Le grand étang de Pontoux est un espace naturel sensible exceptionnel, reconnu pour sa grande richesse ornithologique. Ses 27 hectares constitués de multiples habitats et sa proximité avec la rivière Doubs s’avèrent propices à la nidification de nombreux oiseaux. L’observation à oiseaux, l’abri pédagogique et le parcours d’interprétation en partie sur platelage bois, permettent de découvrir la vie de l’étang en toute discrétion.

+33 3 85 91 87 52

English :

The great pond of Pontoux is an exceptional sensitive natural space, recognized for its great ornithological wealth. Its 27 hectares of multiple habitats and its proximity to the Doubs River are conducive to the nesting of many birds. The birdwatching, the educational shelter and the interpretation trail, partly on wooden planks, allow you to discover the life of the pond in complete discretion.

Deutsch :

Der große Teich von Pontoux ist ein außergewöhnlicher sensibler Naturraum, der für seinen großen Vogelreichtum bekannt ist. Seine 27 Hektar mit zahlreichen Lebensräumen und seine Nähe zum Fluss Doubs eignen sich hervorragend als Nistplatz für zahlreiche Vögel. Die Vogelbeobachtung, der pädagogische Unterstand und der Interpretationsparcours, der teilweise aus Holz besteht, ermöglichen es, das Leben im Teich in aller Stille zu entdecken.

Italiano :

Il grande stagno di Pontoux è un’eccezionale area naturale sensibile, riconosciuta per la sua grande ricchezza ornitologica. I suoi 27 ettari di habitat multipli e la sua vicinanza al fiume Doubs favoriscono la nidificazione di molti uccelli. L’area per il birdwatching, il rifugio didattico e il percorso di interpretazione, in parte su una passerella di legno, permettono di scoprire la vita dello stagno in tutta discrezione.

Español :

El gran estanque de Pontoux es un espacio natural sensible excepcional, reconocido por su gran riqueza ornitológica. Sus 27 hectáreas de hábitats múltiples y su proximidad al río Doubs favorecen la nidificación de numerosas aves. El observatorio de aves, el refugio didáctico y el sendero de interpretación, en parte sobre entarimado de madera, le permitirán descubrir la vida del estanque con total discreción.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-24 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data