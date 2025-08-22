Le roc du Vacher PR n°12 Saint-Nicolas-des-Biefs Allier

Le roc du Vacher PR n°12

Le roc du Vacher PR n°12 Place de l’Église 03250 Saint-Nicolas-des-Biefs Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

La commune de Saint-Nicolas-des-Biefs abrite un patrimoine naturel et culturel remarquable, avec ses paysages variés et son musée du verrier.

http://www.vichymonamour.fr/ +33 4 70 59 38 40

English : Le roc du Vacher PR n°12

The commune of Saint-Nicolas-des-Biefs is home to a remarkable natural and cultural heritage, with its varied landscapes and glassmaking museum.

Deutsch : Le roc du Vacher PR n°12

Die Gemeinde Saint-Nicolas-des-Biefs beherbergt mit ihren abwechslungsreichen Landschaften und dem Glasmachermuseum ein bemerkenswertes Natur- und Kulturerbe.

Italiano :

Saint-Nicolas-des-Biefs ospita un notevole patrimonio naturale e culturale, con i suoi paesaggi variegati e il museo del vetro.

Español : Le roc du Vacher PR n°12

Saint-Nicolas-des-Biefs alberga un notable patrimonio natural y cultural, con sus variados paisajes y su museo de la fabricación del vidrio.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-25 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme