Les sommets du Morvan Auto/Moto Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre

Les sommets du Morvan Auto/Moto Boulevard de la République 58120 Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Distance : 114000.0

Flâner dans Saint-Honoré-les-Bains ; Remonter dans le temps à Bibracte ; Se perdre dans les forêts du Haut-Folin ; Se prendre un rafraîchissement au bar LA CORNEMUSE d’Arleuf ; Admirer la vue depuis le calvaire de Château-Chinon.

http://www.morvansommetsetgrandslacs.com/moto.html +33 3 86 22 82 74

English :

Stroll through Saint-Honoré-les-Bains; Go back in time in Bibracte; Get lost in the forests of the Haut-Folin; Have a drink at the bar LA CORNEMUSE in Arleuf; Admire the view from the calvary of Château-Chinon.

Deutsch :

Bummeln Sie durch Saint-Honoré-les-Bains; reisen Sie in Bibracte in der Zeit zurück; verirren Sie sich in den Wäldern von Haut-Folin; gönnen Sie sich eine Erfrischung in der Bar LA CORNEMUSE in Arleuf; genießen Sie die Aussicht vom Kalvarienberg in Château-Chinon.

Italiano :

Passeggiate a Saint-Honoré-les-Bains; tornate indietro nel tempo a Bibracte; perdetevi nelle foreste di Haut-Folin; prendete un drink al bar LA CORNEMUSE di Arleuf; ammirate il panorama dal Calvario di Château-Chinon.

Español :

Pasee por Saint-Honoré-les-Bains; retroceda en el tiempo en Bibracte; piérdase por los bosques de Haut-Folin; tómese una copa en el bar LA CORNEMUSE de Arleuf; admire las vistas desde el Calvario de Château-Chinon.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-01-31 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data