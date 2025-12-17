Parcours d’art public urbain Aubagne Bouches-du-Rhône

Parcours d’art public urbain

Parcours d’art public urbain 13400 Aubagne Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

A l’occasion des 130 ans de la naissance de Marcel Pagnol, cinq œuvres d’art ont été installées en centre-ville. Découvrez ce parcours d’art contemporain public urbain jalonné de 5 œuvres d’art sur la thématique Marcel Pagnol .

http://www.aubagne.fr/ +33 4 42 03 49 98

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

To mark the 130th anniversary of Marcel Pagnol’s birth, five works of art have been installed in the city center. Discover this urban public contemporary art trail featuring 5 works of art on the theme of Marcel Pagnol .

Deutsch :

Anlässlich des 130. Geburtstags von Marcel Pagnol wurden fünf Kunstwerke im Stadtzentrum aufgestellt. Entdecken Sie diesen Parcours zeitgenössischer öffentlicher Kunst in der Stadt, der von 5 Kunstwerken zum Thema Marcel Pagnol gesäumt wird.

Italiano :

In occasione del 130° anniversario della nascita di Marcel Pagnol, sono state installate cinque opere d’arte nel centro della città. Scoprite questo percorso pubblico urbano di arte contemporanea con 5 opere d’arte sul tema Marcel Pagnol .

Español :

Con motivo del 130 aniversario del nacimiento de Marcel Pagnol, se han instalado cinco obras de arte en el centro de la ciudad. Descubra este recorrido público urbano de arte contemporáneo con 5 obras de arte sobre el tema Marcel Pagnol .

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-12-10 par Provence Tourisme Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Aubagne et de l’Étoile