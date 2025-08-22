Parcours du Poilu du 133e RI Belley Ain

Parcours du Poilu du 133e RI

Parcours du Poilu du 133e RI Forêt de Rothonne 01300 Belley Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Parcours mémoriel intitué parcours du poilu du 133e RI , labellisé Centenaire en 2014 par la Mission nationale du Centenaire.

Circuit thématique proposant la découverte des terrains d’exercice du 133 régiment d’infanterie de la forêt de Rothonne.

http://www.belley.fr/ +33 4 79 42 23 00

English : Thematic path of the poilu (French World War I soldier)

Memorable route entitled route of the hairy man of the 133rd RI , labelled Centenary in 2014 by the National Centenary Mission.

Thematic circuit proposing the discovery of the training grounds of the 133rd infantry regiment of the Rothonne forest.

Deutsch : Das thematischer Rundgang des ersten Weltkrieges

Gedenkpfad mit dem Titel parcours du poilu du 133e RI , der 2014 von der Mission nationale du Centenaire mit dem Label Centenaire ausgezeichnet wurde.

Thematischer Rundgang, der die Entdeckung der Übungsgelände des 133. Infanterieregiments im Wald von Rothonne vorschlägt.

Italiano :

Un percorso commemorativo intitolato Il sentiero peloso del 133° Reggimento di Fanteria , premiato con il marchio del Centenario nel 2014 dalla Missione Nazionale del Centenario.

Un circuito tematico che propone la scoperta dei campi di addestramento del 133° reggimento di fanteria nella foresta di Rothonne.

Español :

Un sendero conmemorativo titulado el camino peludo del Regimiento de Infantería 133 , galardonado con la etiqueta del Centenario en 2014 por la Misión Nacional del Centenario.

Un circuito temático que propone el descubrimiento de los campos de entrenamiento del regimiento 133 de infantería en el bosque de Rothonne.

