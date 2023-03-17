Parcours n°2 En longeant la Bridoire Saint-Hippolyte Charente-Maritime

Parcours n°2 En longeant la Bridoire Parking de l’église 17430 Saint-Hippolyte Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Appréciez les points de vue sur le pont Transbordeur et le pont suspendu de Tonnay-Charente. Entre Charente et canal Charente-Seudre, faites le plein d’air frais !

https://tinyurl.com/yunty47x +33 5 46 99 08 60

English : Route 2: Along the Bridoire path

Enjoy the views of the Transbordeur bridge and the suspension bridge of Tonnay-Charente. Between the Charente and the Charente-Seudre canal, get some fresh air!

Deutsch : Route Nr. 2: Entlang der Bridoire

Genießen Sie die Aussichtspunkte auf der Transbordeur-Brücke und der Hängebrücke von Tonnay-Charente. Zwischen Charente und dem Kanal Charente-Seudre tanken Sie frische Luft!

Godetevi il panorama dal ponte Transbordeur e dal ponte sospeso di Tonnay-Charente. Tra la Charente e il canale Charente-Seudre, fate il pieno di aria fresca!

Disfrute de las vistas desde el puente Transbordeur y el puente colgante de Tonnay-Charente. Entre la Charente y el canal Charente-Seudre, ¡llénese de aire puro!

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-03-17 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme