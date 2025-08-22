Parcours VTT 61 vert La Familiale Espace FFC Ain Forestière Le Poizat-Lalleyriat Ain

Parcours VTT 61 vert La Familiale Espace FFC Ain Forestière

Parcours VTT 61 vert La Familiale Espace FFC Ain Forestière Parking face à l’épicerie du Poizat 01130 Le Poizat-Lalleyriat Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Circuit familial ouvert à tous, sans difficulté. Il forme une boucle entre le Poizat et Lalleyriat et emprunte des chemins roulants.

https://www.hautbugey-tourisme.com/ +33 4 74 12 11 57

English :

Family circuit open to all, without difficulty. It forms a loop between Le Poizat and Lalleyriat and takes rolling paths.

Deutsch :

Ein familienfreundlicher Rundweg, der für alle offen ist und keine Schwierigkeiten bereitet. Er bildet eine Schleife zwischen Le Poizat und Lalleyriat und führt über rollende Wege.

Italiano :

Un percorso per famiglie aperto a tutti, senza difficoltà. Forma un anello tra Le Poizat e Lalleyriat e percorre sentieri ondulati.

Español :

Un sendero familiar abierto a todos, sin dificultad. Forma un bucle entre Le Poizat y Lalleyriat y toma caminos ondulados.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-03-31 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Bugey source Apidae Tourisme