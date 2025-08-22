Patrimoine et terroir Metz Moselle

Patrimoine et terroir Adultes Voiture

Patrimoine et terroir 57000 Metz Moselle Grand Est

Durée : Distance : 103000.0 Tarif :

En empruntant cet itinéraire, vous allez parcourir des communes au patrimoine particulièrement intéressant notamment par la beauté de leurs églises fortifiées et des villages pittoresques de vignerons qui parsèment la campagne messine. Sans oublier une nature généreuse qui offre un éventail de produits riches et variés.

https://www.tourisme-metz.com/fr

English :

This itinerary takes you through communes with particularly interesting heritage, including the beauty of their fortified churches and the picturesque winegrowers’ villages that dot the Messine countryside. Not to mention a generous natural environment offering a rich and varied range of products.

Deutsch :

Auf dieser Route durchqueren Sie Gemeinden mit einem besonders interessanten Kulturerbe, insbesondere aufgrund der Schönheit ihrer befestigten Kirchen und der malerischen Winzerdörfer, die die Landschaft von Metz durchziehen. Nicht zu vergessen ist die großzügige Natur, die eine reiche und vielfältige Produktpalette bietet.

Italiano :

Lungo questo itinerario, si attraversano comuni con un patrimonio particolarmente interessante, in particolare per la bellezza delle loro chiese fortificate e per i pittoreschi villaggi vinicoli che punteggiano la campagna messinese. Senza dimenticare un ambiente naturale generoso che offre una gamma di prodotti ricca e variegata.

Español :

En esta ruta, atravesará municipios con un patrimonio especialmente interesante, sobre todo por la belleza de sus iglesias fortificadas y los pintorescos pueblos vinícolas que salpican la campiña de Mesina. Sin olvidar un entorno natural generoso que ofrece una rica y variada gama de productos.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-16 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain