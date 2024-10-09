Rando-Canoë n° 1 Ébreuil à Chouvigny Ébreuil Allier

Rando-Canoë n° 1 Ébreuil à Chouvigny Ébreuil Allier vendredi 1 août 2025.

Rando-Canoë n° 1 Ébreuil à Chouvigny

Rando-Canoë n° 1 Ébreuil à Chouvigny Place Saint-James 03450 Ébreuil Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Remontez la vallée de la Sioule à pied d’Ébreuil à la porte des gorges de Chouvigny, puis revenez à votre point de départ par la rivière en canoë !

Deux regards complémentaires sur les paysages, en mariant chemins d’eau et chemins de terre.

http://www.valdesioule.com/ +33 4 70 45 32 73

English : Hike-Canoë

Ride up the Sioule valley on foot from Ebreuil to the Chouvigny gorges,and the come back to your starting point through the river with a canoe

Deutsch :

Wandern Sie das Sioule-Tal von Ébreuil bis zum Tor der Schlucht von Chouvigny hinauf und kehren Sie dann mit dem Kanu auf dem Fluss zu Ihrem Ausgangspunkt zurück!

Zwei sich ergänzende Blicke auf die Landschaften, indem Sie Wasser- und Landwege miteinander verbinden.

Italiano :

Risalite la valle della Sioule da Ébreuil fino alla porta delle gole di Chouvigny, poi tornate al punto di partenza in canoa!

Due viste complementari del paesaggio, che combinano percorsi d’acqua e di terra.

Español :

Suba a pie por el valle del Sioule desde Ébreuil hasta la puerta de las gargantas de Chouvigny, y luego regrese al punto de partida en canoa

Dos vistas complementarias del paisaje, que combinan caminos de agua y tierra.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-10-09 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme