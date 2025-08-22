Sentier botanique de la Salette Lautrec Tarn

Sentier botanique de la Salette

Sentier botanique de la Salette 81440 Lautrec Tarn Occitanie

Petit sentier pour prendre de la hauteur…

Enroulé autour de la butte de la Salette, près du moulin à vent, le sentier botanique propose un site authentique parsemé d’arbres et de plantes.

http://www.lautrec.fr/ +33 5 63 75 90 04

English :

Small path to gain height…

Wrapped around the Salette mound, near the windmill, the botanical trail offers an authentic site dotted with trees and plants.

Deutsch :

Kleiner Pfad, um an Höhe zu gewinnen…

Der botanische Pfad windet sich um den Hügel von La Salette in der Nähe der Windmühle und bietet einen authentischen Ort, der mit Bäumen und Pflanzen übersät ist.

Italiano :

Un breve percorso per guadagnare quota…

Avvolto intorno al tumulo di La Salette, vicino al mulino a vento, il sentiero botanico offre un sito autentico costellato di alberi e piante.

Español :

Un camino corto para ganar altura…

Envuelto en el montículo de La Salette, cerca del molino de viento, el sendero botánico ofrece un sitio auténtico salpicado de árboles y plantas.

