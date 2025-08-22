Sentier botanique Gilles Picollier Valromey-sur-Séran Ain

Sentier botanique Gilles Picollier

Sentier botanique Gilles Picollier Lompnieu 01260 Valromey-sur-Séran Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Sentier présentant sur des panneaux la corrélation entre la nature du terrain et les plantes. Les arbres sont étiquetés en français et en patois. Tout près du village, une balade facile pour tous.

http://www.bugeysud-tourisme.fr/ +33 4 79 87 51 04

English : Sentier botanique gilles Picollier

Trail presenting on panels the correlation between the nature of the terrain and the plants. Trees are labelled in French and patois. Close to the village, an easy walk for all.

Deutsch : Sentier botanique gilles Picollier

Pfad, der auf Tafeln den Zusammenhang zwischen der Beschaffenheit des Bodens und den Pflanzen darstellt. Die Bäume sind in Französisch und Patois beschriftet. Ganz in der Nähe des Dorfes, ein leichter Spaziergang für alle.

Italiano :

Un sentiero con cartelli che mostrano la correlazione tra la natura del terreno e le piante. Gli alberi sono etichettati in francese e in patois. Vicino al paese, una passeggiata facile per tutti.

Español : Sentier botanique gilles Picollier

Un sendero con señales que muestran la correlación entre la naturaleza del terreno y las plantas. Los árboles están etiquetados en francés y en patois. Cerca del pueblo, un paseo fácil para todos.

