Jazz à Porquerolles Samy Thiébault & Émilie Aridon Shaï Maestro Fort Sainte Agathe Hyères

Hyères

Jazz à Porquerolles Samy Thiébault & Émilie Aridon Shaï Maestro

Fort Sainte Agathe Chemin Sainte-Agathe Hyères Var

Tarif : 50 – 50 – 50 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-12 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-12

Date(s) :

2026-07-12

Samy Thiébault et Émilie Aridon-Kociolek réinventent Weather Report dans une forme intime et audacieuse, où les thèmes emblématiques du groupe deviennent des suites ouvertes, entre écriture sur mesure, improvisation, piano et saxophone en conversation.

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Fort Sainte Agathe Chemin Sainte-Agathe Hyères 83400 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 31 79 81 90 jazzaporquerolles@live.fr

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English : Jazz à Porquerolles Samy Thiébault & Émilie Aridon Shaï Maestro

Samy Thiébault and Émilie Aridon-Kociolek reinvent Weather Report in an intimate and daring form, where the group’s iconic themes become open-ended suites, blending bespoke writing, improvisation, and a dialogue between piano and saxophone.

L’événement Jazz à Porquerolles Samy Thiébault & Émilie Aridon Shaï Maestro Hyères a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par Office de Tourisme Provence Méditerranée