Jazz à Porquerolles Samy Thiébault & Émilie Aridon Shaï Maestro Fort Sainte Agathe Hyères
Jazz à Porquerolles Samy Thiébault & Émilie Aridon Shaï Maestro Fort Sainte Agathe Hyères dimanche 12 juillet 2026.
Hyères
Jazz à Porquerolles Samy Thiébault & Émilie Aridon Shaï Maestro
Fort Sainte Agathe Chemin Sainte-Agathe Hyères Var
Tarif : 50 – 50 – 50 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-12 20:30:00
fin : 2026-07-12
Date(s) :
2026-07-12
Samy Thiébault et Émilie Aridon-Kociolek réinventent Weather Report dans une forme intime et audacieuse, où les thèmes emblématiques du groupe deviennent des suites ouvertes, entre écriture sur mesure, improvisation, piano et saxophone en conversation.
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Fort Sainte Agathe Chemin Sainte-Agathe Hyères 83400 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 31 79 81 90 jazzaporquerolles@live.fr
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English : Jazz à Porquerolles Samy Thiébault & Émilie Aridon Shaï Maestro
Samy Thiébault and Émilie Aridon-Kociolek reinvent Weather Report in an intimate and daring form, where the group’s iconic themes become open-ended suites, blending bespoke writing, improvisation, and a dialogue between piano and saxophone.
L’événement Jazz à Porquerolles Samy Thiébault & Émilie Aridon Shaï Maestro Hyères a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par Office de Tourisme Provence Méditerranée
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