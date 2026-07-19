Informations pratiques

Carcassonne

JEREMY HABABOU UNORTHODOX PIANIST

6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 39 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-11-14 20:30:00

fin : 2026-11-14

Date(s) :

2026-11-14

Very Good Show & Bleu Citron Productions présentent Jeremy Hababou Unorthodox Pianist

Plongez dans un univers musical unique avec Jeremy Hababou, pianiste et compositeur à l’âme voyageuse. Un spectacle entre jazz, musique classique et inspirations d’Orient. Jeremy vous invite à vivre une expérience sonore hors du commun.

Sa musique, empreinte d’une sensibilité rare, raconte des histoires intimes et universelles, portées par des mélodies envoûtantes. Sur scène, chaque note est un dialogue sincère avec son public, une invitation à rêver et à ressentir. Préparez-vous à être transporté dans un monde où l’émotion est reine, et où la musique devient un langage universel.

Durée 1h30

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6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

Very Good Show & Bleu Citron Productions present Jeremy Hababou, “Unorthodox Pianist”

Immerse yourself in a unique musical world with Jeremy Hababou, a pianist and composer with a wandering spirit. A performance blending jazz, classical music, and Eastern influences. Jeremy invites you to enjoy an extraordinary musical experience.

His music, imbued with a rare sensitivity, tells intimate and universal stories, carried by enchanting melodies. On stage, every note is a sincere dialogue with his audience, an invitation to dream and to feel. Get ready to be transported to a world where emotion reigns supreme, and where music becomes a universal language.

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

L’événement JEREMY HABABOU UNORTHODOX PIANIST Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par