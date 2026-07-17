JEUDIS DE L’AUDITORIUM CAP À L’EST Carcassonne

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Carcassonne

JEUDIS DE L’AUDITORIUM CAP À L’EST

Rue des Études Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 144 – 144 – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-04-22 20:30:00

fin : 2027-04-22 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-04-22

Le quatuor Saturnin vous invite à un voyage à Saint-Pétersbourg, à la découverte d’œuvres de compositeurs russes transcrites pour quatuor de saxophones

Nous ouvrons ce parcours avec le Quatuor n°2 en ré majeur d’Alexandre Borodine, composé en 1881 en deux mois.

Dédié à son épouse, ce chef-d’œuvre de musique de chambre brille notamment par son célèbre nocturne , qui inspirera la comédie musicale Kismet, primée en 1954.

Le voyage se poursuit avec Alexandre Glazounov qui, installé à Paris, découvre le saxophone et lui dédie son quatuor, séduit par la clarté et la douceur de son timbre.

Enfin, des extraits d’œuvres de Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski, transcrites pour quatuor de saxophones, viennent clore ce programme avec éclat.

Durée 1h30

Avec QUATUOR SATURNIN Léna DEYMAN, saxophone alto, Léna DUCROS, saxophone soprano, Matéo Larcher-CARDEILHAC, saxophone bariton, Victor MADRENES, saxophone alto

Programme

Alexandre BORODINE (1833 1887) Quatuor n°2 en Ré Majeur

Alexandre GLAZOUNOV (1865 1936) Quatuor en Si bémol Majeur op.109

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Rue des Études Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

The Saturnin Quartet invites you on a journey to Saint Petersburg to discover works by Russian composers transcribed for saxophone quartet

%AB We begin this journey with Alexander Borodin’s String Quartet No. 2 in D major, composed in 1881 over the course of two months.

Dedicated to his wife, this masterpiece of chamber music is particularly notable for its famous “nocturne,” which inspired the musical Kismet, which won an awardin 1954. %BB

The journey continues with Alexander Glazunov, who, having settled in Paris, discovered the saxophone and dedicated his quartet to it, captivated by the clarity and sweetness of its timbre.

Finally, excerpts from works by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, transcribed for saxophone quartet, bring this program to a dazzling close. %BB

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Featuring the SATURNIN QUARTET: L%E9na DEYMAN, alto saxophone; L%E9na DUCROS, soprano saxophone; Mat%E9o Larcher-CARDEILHAC, baritone saxophone; Victor MADRENES, alto saxophone

Program

Alexandre BORODIN (1833–1887) Quartet No. 2 in D Major

Alexander GLAZUNOV (1865–1936) String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 109

L’événement JEUDIS DE L’AUDITORIUM CAP À L’EST Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par