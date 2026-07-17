JEUDIS DE L’AUDITORIUM PIANO EN PARTAGE Carcassonne

Informations pratiques

Carcassonne

JEUDIS DE L’AUDITORIUM PIANO EN PARTAGE

Rue des Études Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 144 – 144 – EUR

Supplément

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-05-13 20:30:00

fin : 2027-05-13 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-05-13

Comme chaque saison, le dernier concert des Jeudis de l’Auditorium met à l’honneur les musiciens de la Fabrique des Arts.

François-René Duchâble, pianiste adoubé par Arthur Rubinstein, parraine deux jeunes talents formés à Carcassonne Jean Arriaga et Gabriel Nolan.

Gabriel, élève de Cécile Didier, remarqué au tremplin Jeunes talents du Théâtre Jean-Alary en 2025, propose un programme alliant la finesse et la virtuosité, typiques de la musique française de l’époque.

Jean, élève de Sybil Nouguier, poursuit ses études au Conservatoire à Rayonnement Régional de Dijon et explore un langage plus contemporain.

Après avoir quitté la scène en 2003, François-René Duchâble se produit encore lors d’événements choisis.

Il offrira un programme sorti du chapeau , avant de rejoindre ses jeunes collègues pour des Danses hongroises de Brahms.

Durée 1h30

Avec Gabriel NOLAN, piano

Programme Maurice RAVEL (1875 1937) Sonatine M.40, Claude DEBUSSY (1862 1918) Estampes 1.La soirée dans Grenade 2.Jardins sous la pluie

Avec Jean ARRIAGA, piano

Programme Alexandre SCRIABINE (1872 1915) Prélude n° 8 Op.11, Félix MENDELSSOHN (1809 1847) Rondo Capriccioso, Alberto GINASTERA (1916 1983) Danse argentine n°1 Danza del viejo boyero

Avec François-René DUCHÂBLE, piano

Programme proposé sur le moment par François-René Duchâble

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Rue des Études Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

As it does every season, the final concert of the “Jeudis de l’Auditorium” series spotlights musicians from La Fabrique des Arts.

François-René Duchable, a pianist mentored by Arthur Rubinstein, is sponsoring two young talents trained in Carcassonne: Jean Arriaga and Gabriel Nolan.

Gabriel, a student of Cécile Didier who made a name for himselfat the “Young Talents” competition at the Théâtre Jean-Alary in 2025, presents a program combining the finesse and virtuosity typical of French music of the period.

Jean, a student of Sybil Nouguier, is continuing his studies at the Conservatoire à Rayonnement Régional de Dijon and exploring a more contemporary musical language.

After leaving the stage in 2003, François-René Duchable still performs at select events.

He will present a “spontaneous” program before joining his younger colleagues for Brahms’s Hungarian Dances.

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

With Gabriel NOLAN, piano

Program: Maurice RAVEL (1875–1937) Sonatina M.40, Claude DEBUSSY (1862–1918) Estampes: 1.An Evening in Granada 2. Gardens in the Rain

With Jean ARRIAGA, piano

Program: Alexander SCRIABIN (1872–1915) Prelude No. 8, Op. 11, Felix MENDELSSOHN (1809–1847) Rondo Capriccioso, Alberto GINASTERA (1916–1983) Argentine Dance No. 1 “Danza del viejo boyero”

With François-René Duchable, piano

Program: to be announced on the spot by François-René Duchable

L’événement JEUDIS DE L’AUDITORIUM PIANO EN PARTAGE Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par