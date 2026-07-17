JEUDIS DE L’AUDITORIUM PIANO EN PARTAGE Carcassonne
jeudi 13 mai 2027 · Carcassonne
Informations pratiques
Carcassonne
JEUDIS DE L’AUDITORIUM PIANO EN PARTAGE
Rue des Études Carcassonne Aude
Tarif : 144 – 144 – EUR
Supplément
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-05-13 20:30:00
fin : 2027-05-13 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2027-05-13
Comme chaque saison, le dernier concert des Jeudis de l’Auditorium met à l’honneur les musiciens de la Fabrique des Arts.
François-René Duchâble, pianiste adoubé par Arthur Rubinstein, parraine deux jeunes talents formés à Carcassonne Jean Arriaga et Gabriel Nolan.
Gabriel, élève de Cécile Didier, remarqué au tremplin Jeunes talents du Théâtre Jean-Alary en 2025, propose un programme alliant la finesse et la virtuosité, typiques de la musique française de l’époque.
Jean, élève de Sybil Nouguier, poursuit ses études au Conservatoire à Rayonnement Régional de Dijon et explore un langage plus contemporain.
Après avoir quitté la scène en 2003, François-René Duchâble se produit encore lors d’événements choisis.
Il offrira un programme sorti du chapeau , avant de rejoindre ses jeunes collègues pour des Danses hongroises de Brahms.
Durée 1h30
Avec Gabriel NOLAN, piano
Programme Maurice RAVEL (1875 1937) Sonatine M.40, Claude DEBUSSY (1862 1918) Estampes 1.La soirée dans Grenade 2.Jardins sous la pluie
Avec Jean ARRIAGA, piano
Programme Alexandre SCRIABINE (1872 1915) Prélude n° 8 Op.11, Félix MENDELSSOHN (1809 1847) Rondo Capriccioso, Alberto GINASTERA (1916 1983) Danse argentine n°1 Danza del viejo boyero
Avec François-René DUCHÂBLE, piano
Programme proposé sur le moment par François-René Duchâble
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Rue des Études Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr
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English :
As it does every season, the final concert of the “Jeudis de l’Auditorium” series spotlights musicians from La Fabrique des Arts.
François-René Duchable, a pianist mentored by Arthur Rubinstein, is sponsoring two young talents trained in Carcassonne: Jean Arriaga and Gabriel Nolan.
Gabriel, a student of Cécile Didier who made a name for himselfat the “Young Talents” competition at the Théâtre Jean-Alary in 2025, presents a program combining the finesse and virtuosity typical of French music of the period.
Jean, a student of Sybil Nouguier, is continuing his studies at the Conservatoire à Rayonnement Régional de Dijon and exploring a more contemporary musical language.
After leaving the stage in 2003, François-René Duchable still performs at select events.
He will present a “spontaneous” program before joining his younger colleagues for Brahms’s Hungarian Dances.
Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes
With Gabriel NOLAN, piano
Program: Maurice RAVEL (1875–1937) Sonatina M.40, Claude DEBUSSY (1862–1918) Estampes: 1.An Evening in Granada 2. Gardens in the Rain
With Jean ARRIAGA, piano
Program: Alexander SCRIABIN (1872–1915) Prelude No. 8, Op. 11, Felix MENDELSSOHN (1809–1847) Rondo Capriccioso, Alberto GINASTERA (1916–1983) Argentine Dance No. 1 “Danza del viejo boyero”
With François-René Duchable, piano
Program: to be announced on the spot by François-René Duchable
L’événement JEUDIS DE L’AUDITORIUM PIANO EN PARTAGE Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par
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