JEUDIS DE L’AUDITORIUM UN ÉLÉPHANT À VÉRONE Carcassonne

Informations pratiques

Carcassonne

JEUDIS DE L’AUDITORIUM UN ÉLÉPHANT À VÉRONE

Rue des Études Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 144 – 144 – EUR

Supplément

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-02-18 20:30:00

fin : 2027-02-18 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-02-18

UN ÉLÉPHANT, ce n’est pas n’importe qui, c’est Babar en personne, qui, depuis presque cent ans, fait rêver tant d’enfants dans son costume vert.

VÉRONE, c’est la ville mythique où se passe l’histoire dramatique de Roméo et Juliette. Pourquoi et comment les réunir ?… Mais en musique, bien sûr.

Une comédienne et des musiciens, solistes de l’Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse, se sont réunis pour interpréter deux moments magiques issus de l’association de compositeurs et écrivains intemporels William Shakespeare et Sergueï Prokofiev d’un côté, Francis Poulenc et Thierry de Brunhoff de l’autre.

Durée 1h30

Avec Délphine COTTU, comédienne Mélisande DAUDET, flûte Gabrielle ZANEBONI, hautbois Laurence PERRY, clarinette Mylène POULARD, basson Gaëlle THOUVENIN, harpe Benoit HUI, cor

Programme

Sergueï PROKOFIEV (1891 1953) Roméo et Juliette, Op 64

Francis POULENC (1899 1963) L’Histoire de Babar, le petit éléphant FP 12

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Rue des Études Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

A %C9L%C9PHANT—this isn’t just anyone; it’s Babar himself, who, for nearly a hundred years, has been inspiring so many children to dream in his green suit.

VERONA is the legendary city where the dramatic story of Romeo and Juliet takes place. Why and how bring them together? Through music, of course.

An actress and musicians—soloists from the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse—have come together to perform two magical moments born from the collaboration between timeless composers and writers: William Shakespeare and Sergei Prokofiev on one hand, and Francis Poulenc and Thierry de Brunhoff on the other.

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Featuring Délphine COTTU, actress; Mélisande DAUDET, flute; Gabrielle ZANEBONI, oboe; Laurence PERRY, clarinet; Myélène POULARD, bassoon; Gaëlle THOUVENIN, harp: Benoit HUI, horn

Program

Sergei PROKOFIEV (1891–1953) Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64

Francis POULENC (1899–1963) The Story of Babar, the Little Elephant, FP 12

L’événement JEUDIS DE L’AUDITORIUM UN ÉLÉPHANT À VÉRONE Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par