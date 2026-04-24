JOURNÉE FESTIV’ÉTÉ AU CIRQUE DE NAVACELLES Saint-Maurice-Navacelles
JOURNÉE FESTIV’ÉTÉ AU CIRQUE DE NAVACELLES Saint-Maurice-Navacelles mercredi 12 août 2026.
Saint-Maurice-Navacelles
JOURNÉE FESTIV’ÉTÉ AU CIRQUE DE NAVACELLES
Hameau de Navacelles Saint-Maurice-Navacelles Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-12
fin : 2026-08-12
Date(s) :
2026-08-12
Vivez une journée au rythme du Grand Site de France Cirque de Navacelles ! Au programme stands au hameau et au belvédère, concert Poplité et restauration assurée par le restaurant Chez Lucienne.
Vivez une journée au rythme du Grand Site de France Cirque de Navacelles !
Au programme
De 14h à 18h
– Stand des écovolontaires du Syndicat Mixte du Cirque de Navacelles au hameau.
– Stand au belvédère de la Baume Auriol, par l’association KERMIT.
20h Concert Poplité.
Restauration assurée par le restaurant Chez Lucienne au belvédère de la Baume Auriol. .
Hameau de Navacelles Saint-Maurice-Navacelles 34520 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 99 54 27 03 contact@cirquenavacelles.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Experience a day at the pace of the Grand Site de France Cirque de Navacelles! On the program: stalls in the hamlet and at the belvedere, Poplité concert and catering provided by Chez Lucienne restaurant.
L’événement JOURNÉE FESTIV’ÉTÉ AU CIRQUE DE NAVACELLES Saint-Maurice-Navacelles a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par 34 OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC
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