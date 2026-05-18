JOURNEE THEMATIQUE SUR LA GLADIATURE ET LES 100 ANS DE LA DECOUVERTE DU TROPHEE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
JOURNEE THEMATIQUE SUR LA GLADIATURE ET LES 100 ANS DE LA DECOUVERTE DU TROPHEE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges samedi 8 août 2026.
Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
JOURNEE THEMATIQUE SUR LA GLADIATURE ET LES 100 ANS DE LA DECOUVERTE DU TROPHEE
SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 16:00:00
fin : 2026-08-09 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
Quand l’art du spectacle côtoie le patrimoine et les œuvres d’art….
Corps en mouvements et immobiles, dessins vivants, sculptures
mouvantes, une visite toute en sensations douces et organiques où les
œuvres résonneront avec les artistes.
Imaginé par Albin Warette, Compagnie millimétrée, Collectif Culture en Mouvements
Gratuit, sans réservation, durée 1h30
.
SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
When performance art rubs shoulders with heritage and works of art….
Bodies in motion and stillness, living drawings, moving sculptures
a visit full of gentle, organic sensations, where the works
resonate with the artists.
Imagined by Albin Warette, Compagnie millimétrée, Collectif Culture en Mouvements
Free, no reservation necessary, duration 1h30
L’événement JOURNEE THEMATIQUE SUR LA GLADIATURE ET LES 100 ANS DE LA DECOUVERTE DU TROPHEE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65
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