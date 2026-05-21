Journées Européenes du Patrimoine Visite spectacle SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
Journées Européenes du Patrimoine Visite spectacle SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges dimanche 20 septembre 2026.
Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
Journées Européenes du Patrimoine Visite spectacle
SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Musée Archéologique Départemental Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20
fin : 2026-09-20
Date(s) :
2026-09-20
> 11h30 & 15h00
Un spectacle pétillant dans le cadre de l’exposition Héroïque .
Tout commence comme une visite et se termine comme un spectacle… Improvisation, corps en mouvements, récits… Tout dépend de l’échange, du moment et des oeuvres. Il y sera question de patrimoine, de héros, et sans doute de beaucoup d’autres surprises héroïques… Un moment unique à la croisée des arts, à déguster en famille.
Gratuit, sans réservation, tout public à partir de 5 ans, durée environ 1h15
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SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Musée Archéologique Départemental Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79 musee-archeologique@cd31.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
> 11:30 am & 3:00 pm
A sparkling show as part of the Héroïque exhibition.
It begins like a visit and ends like a show? Improvisation, body movements, storytelling? It all depends on the exchange, the moment and the works. There will be talk of heritage, heroes, and no doubt many other heroic surprises? A unique moment at the crossroads of the arts, to be enjoyed by the whole family.
Free, no reservation required, for all ages 5 and up, duration approx. 1h15
L’événement Journées Européenes du Patrimoine Visite spectacle Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65
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