Journées Européenes du Patrimoine Visite spectacle SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

Journées Européenes du Patrimoine Visite spectacle

SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Musée Archéologique Départemental Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

> 11h30 & 15h00

Un spectacle pétillant dans le cadre de l’exposition Héroïque .

Tout commence comme une visite et se termine comme un spectacle… Improvisation, corps en mouvements, récits… Tout dépend de l’échange, du moment et des oeuvres. Il y sera question de patrimoine, de héros, et sans doute de beaucoup d’autres surprises héroïques… Un moment unique à la croisée des arts, à déguster en famille.

Gratuit, sans réservation, tout public à partir de 5 ans, durée environ 1h15

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SAINT-BERTRAND-DE-COMMINGES Musée Archéologique Départemental Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79 musee-archeologique@cd31.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

> 11:30 am & 3:00 pm

A sparkling show as part of the Héroïque exhibition.

It begins like a visit and ends like a show? Improvisation, body movements, storytelling? It all depends on the exchange, the moment and the works. There will be talk of heritage, heroes, and no doubt many other heroic surprises? A unique moment at the crossroads of the arts, to be enjoyed by the whole family.

Free, no reservation required, for all ages 5 and up, duration approx. 1h15

L’événement Journées Européenes du Patrimoine Visite spectacle Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65