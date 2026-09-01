UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Aurignac

JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac

samedi 19 septembre 2026 · MUSÉE DE L'AURIGNACIEN · Aurignac

JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Lieu
MUSÉE DE L'AURIGNACIEN
Adresse
Avenue Bénabarre
Ville
31420 Aurignac
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif

Aurignac

JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Bénabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19
fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :
2026-09-19

Le musée-forum de l’Aurignacien invite tous les passionnés de Préhistoire, petits et grands !
Conférence, visites et ateliers, les activités proposées sont gratuites, mais les places sont limitées et les réservations conseillées !!!   .

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Bénabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Aurignacian Museum and Forum invites all prehistory enthusiasts, young and old!

L’événement JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Aurignac (Haute-Garonne)