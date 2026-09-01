JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · MUSÉE DE L'AURIGNACIEN · Aurignac
Informations pratiques
Aurignac
JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN
MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Bénabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19
fin : 2026-09-20
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Le musée-forum de l’Aurignacien invite tous les passionnés de Préhistoire, petits et grands !
Conférence, visites et ateliers, les activités proposées sont gratuites, mais les places sont limitées et les réservations conseillées !!! .
MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Bénabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Aurignacian Museum and Forum invites all prehistory enthusiasts, young and old!
L’événement JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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