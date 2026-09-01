JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac

Informations pratiques

Aurignac

JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Bénabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Le musée-forum de l’Aurignacien invite tous les passionnés de Préhistoire, petits et grands !

Conférence, visites et ateliers, les activités proposées sont gratuites, mais les places sont limitées et les réservations conseillées !!! .

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue Bénabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Aurignacian Museum and Forum invites all prehistory enthusiasts, young and old!

L’événement JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE