ATELIER ART SUR PIERRE MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac

Informations pratiques

Aurignac

ATELIER ART SUR PIERRE

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue de Benabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

5

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-05 11:00:00

fin : 2026-07-12 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-05 2026-07-12 2026-07-19 2026-07-26 2026-08-02 2026-08-09 2026-08-16 2026-08-23 2026-08-30

Traversez le temps et plongez dans les coutumes préhistoriques !

Réalisez gravures et dessins au moyen de pigments naturels et d’outils en silex.

Atelier d’1h accessible à partir de 5 ans. 5 .

MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Avenue de Benabarre Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Step back in time and immerse yourself in prehistoric customs!

L’événement ATELIER ART SUR PIERRE Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE