JOURNÉES THÉMATIQUES AUTOUR DE LA SCULPTURE Ville haute Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

JOURNÉES THÉMATIQUES AUTOUR DE LA SCULPTURE

Ville haute MUSEE ARCHEOLOGIQUE DEPARTEMENTAL Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

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Début : 2026-07-24 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-25 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-24

JOURNÉES THÉMATIQUES AUTOUR DE LA SCULPTURE

CONFÉRENCE LA SCULPTURE GALLO-ROMAINE OUTILS, TECHNIQUES ET ATELIERS EN GAULE ROMAINE

L’abondance des sculptures en pierre mises au jour sur le territoire des Gaules à l’époque romaine nous invitera à regarder de plus près les techniques employées et les outils, issus de la sculpture grecque. La transmission de ce savoir passe par Rome ou vient directement de Grèce et d’Asie Mineure. La formation des ateliers itinérants ou locaux se rattachent bien souvent à la proximité des carrières.

Intervenante Maria-Pia Darblade-Audoin, chercheuse à l’Institut Català d’Arqueologia Clàssica (ICAC), Tarragone

Gratuit, réservation conseillée, durée 1h .

Ville haute MUSEE ARCHEOLOGIQUE DEPARTEMENTAL Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79 musee-archeologique@cd31.fr

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English :

THEME DAYS AROUND SCULPTURE

L’événement JOURNÉES THÉMATIQUES AUTOUR DE LA SCULPTURE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE