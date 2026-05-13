JOURNEES THEMATIQUES SUR LA GLADIATURE ET LES 100 ANS DE LA DÉCOUVERTE DU TROPHÉE MUSÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE DÉPARTEMENTAL Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
JOURNEES THEMATIQUES SUR LA GLADIATURE ET LES 100 ANS DE LA DÉCOUVERTE DU TROPHÉE MUSÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE DÉPARTEMENTAL Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges samedi 8 août 2026.
Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges
JOURNEES THEMATIQUES SUR LA GLADIATURE ET LES 100 ANS DE LA DÉCOUVERTE DU TROPHÉE
MUSÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE DÉPARTEMENTAL 40 Rue Victor Cazes Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 14:00:00
fin : 2026-08-09 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
Ces journées sont l’occasion de célébrer les 100 ans de la découverte du Trophée de Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges !
Tout au long du week-end, rencontrez les gladiateurs et partagez leur quotidien au sein de leur Familia gladiatoria.
Intervenants membres de l’association Un poil d’histoire .
MUSÉE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE DÉPARTEMENTAL 40 Rue Victor Cazes Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 88 31 79 musee-archeologique@cd31.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
These days are an opportunity to celebrate 100 years since the discovery of the Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Trophy!
L’événement JOURNEES THEMATIQUES SUR LA GLADIATURE ET LES 100 ANS DE LA DÉCOUVERTE DU TROPHÉE Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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